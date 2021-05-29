Mika Singh slams 'gadha, chuha' Kamaal R Khan, claims he has videos of KRK begging for forgiveness

Singer Mika Singh, who has worked with Salman Khan several times, has defended him amid the actor's legal tussle with self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK. Mika, in an interview, said that KRK shouldn't make personal comments in his criticism of films.

Salman has slapped KRK with a defamation suit, which KRK has said is in retaliation for his review of the actor's latest film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman's lawyers said that the lawsuit is against KRK'S allegations of corruption and money laundering against the Bollywood star.

Mika, in a video shared on the Bollywood Spy YouTube channel, was asked about the the back-and-forth. He responded by calling KRK a 'gadha (donkey) and a 'chuha (mouse)'. He said that while critics and mediapersons have every right to express their opinions about films, they shouldn't make 'personal attacks'. He said in Hindi, "I am surprised that Salman bhai waited so long to file a case against him. Donkeys like him should be tamed as soon as possible... He always makes personal attacks, which is wrong."

Mika said that KRK used to make comments against Sonu Sood, but has now changed his tune, after Sonu's philanthropic efforts in the last year. "If there's one person who's spoken most negatively about Sushant Singh Rajput, it's KRK," Mika said, adding, "I'm surprised why our film fraternity was silent for so long. They should have slapped a case against him a long time ago."

Mika said that KRK is a neighbour of his, and if he were to ever comment about him, he wouldn't file a case, but give him a slap. "Meri taraf se koi case-vase nahi hoga, seedha jhaapad hoga," he said. "KRK itna bada chuha hai, woh apni bil se bahar nahi niklega, kyuki usse pata hai jaise hi woh bahar niklega usse jhaapad padne waale hain (He is a mouse, hiding in his hole. He knows the second he comes out he'll get attacked)." Mika also revealed that he has videos of KRK begging forgiveness from him, for having criticised his songs.

After initially indicating that he would stop reviewing Salman's films, KRK changed his stance and wrote in a tweet that he will keep reviewing the actor's movies even if he touched his feet.

Radhe, directed by Prabhudeva, also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and others. It released on ZEE5 and three theatres in India on Eid.

