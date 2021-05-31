Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amrita Rao’s take on the ‘jal lijiye’ meme trend gets a reaction from husband RJ Anmol: ‘So naughty’
Amrita Rao recreated her ‘jal lijiye’ scene from Vivah but with a twist.
Amrita Rao recreated her ‘jal lijiye’ scene from Vivah but with a twist.
bollywood

Amrita Rao’s take on the ‘jal lijiye’ meme trend gets a reaction from husband RJ Anmol: ‘So naughty’

  • Amrita Rao shared her own take on ‘jal lijiye’ as the scene sparked a meme-fest online. This is how her husband, RJ Anmol, reacted to it.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 11:18 AM IST

Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye (please have some water)’ line from the 2006 hit Vivah went viral online recently, as it sparked a flurry of memes and jokes. On Sunday, the actor recreated the scene in an Instagram Reels video but gave it an unexpected twist. Her husband Anmol Sood aka RJ Anmol reacted to the clip and wrote, “She’s So Naughty,” along with a laughing emoji.

In the video, Amrita appears with a glass of water and offers ‘jal’. She then excuses herself for a moment and returns with a bucket of water, which she empties at the camera. “Aur? Jal chahiye? Kabse bol rahi hoon, ‘jal lijiye’. Naha lijiye, happy Holi (Do you want water? I have been offering water for so long. Go and take a bath. Happy Holi)!” she laughs.

Fans also commented on the video. “Make way please, the owner of Jal Lijiye here. The ending was not expected,” one wrote. “Most funny one ...literally i was shock and then laugh out loud.. awesome,” another said. “Haha You are Cutestttt,” a third commented.


Amrita made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Ab Ke Baras. She went on to star in films such as Masti, Main Hoon Na and Welcome To Sajjanpur.

In Vivah, Amrita played a middle-class girl named Poonam, who gets engaged to Prem (Shahid Kapoor), the younger son of a rich industrialist. The film follows their journey from engagement to marriage. It was a critical and commercial success.

Also read | Arjun Kapoor on celebrities getting trolled for charity: ‘We are humans, there is no right or wrong’

Amrita took a sabbatical from films after marrying RJ Anmol in 2016. She made a comeback of sorts with Thackeray, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, in 2019.

Last year, Amrita and RJ Anmol welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Veer. While she is yet to announce her next project as an actor, she has been keeping fans entertained with her Instagram Reels videos.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amrita rao rj anmol vivah + 1 more

Related Stories

Amrita Rao talked about how parenthood impacts the career of female actors but not male actors.
Amrita Rao talked about how parenthood impacts the career of female actors but not male actors.
bollywood

Amrita says male actors ‘can have 2 kids, still romance younger leading ladies’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 06:11 PM IST
  • Amrita Rao said that the professional life of male actors does not change after they become parents but that is not the case with female actors.
READ FULL STORY
Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed their son Veer last November.
Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed their son Veer last November.
bollywood

Amrita Rao’s son Veer ‘keeps a close check’ on RJ Anmol driving. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 29, 2021 09:03 AM IST
  • RJ Anmol shared a picture of Veer keeping an eye on him during a car ride. Fans gushed over the ‘cute’ picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.