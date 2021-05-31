Arjun Kapoor on celebrities getting trolled for charity: ‘We are humans, there is no right or wrong’

Arjun Kapoor, who has earlier talked about investing his life’s savings into online fundraising platform Fankind, reacted to the criticism faced by celebrities for their humanitarian ventures. Bollywood stars find themselves in a tricky situation as they face flak for ‘publicising’ their charity and also if they choose not to. When they do not announce it to the world, they are often accused of not doing their bit during a crisis.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Arjun said that not every criticism warrants a response. “At the end of the day, people have a right to their opinion. Everybody has an opinion about everything. Opinions today are very easy to float because you have a computer or a keyboard in front of you and you can type what you feel. Half the time, people don’t even know what they are typing and they don’t mean what they say. You can’t get upset and react to everything, and I also don’t owe anyone an explanation,” he said.

“If today, I don’t do something, I don’t owe you an explanation. If I do something, I don’t owe you an explanation. If I do something behind the scenes, I don’t need to come out and tell you what I am doing, and if I am doing something and I want to tell you, that is my business, that I want people to know that I am doing something good. Each celebrity, each individual is unique in what they are experiencing and feeling. You are allowed to take care of yourself before you take care of others. You are allowed to take care of everybody and not bother about yourself. It is very individual,” he added.

Arjun said that people sometimes expect celebrities to behave like ‘superheroes’ and help the world but forget that they are also human. “Celebrities get bunched up and clubbed into this jhund (flock) of people who are supposed to come together and help the world exactly like superheroes and then they are supposed to be accountable at all times. They have to also take care of themselves. Some people like to take a backseat, some like to step in the foreground because they have the capability. It’s a human thing, it’s not a celebrity thing. Not every human being you know is going out there and doing everything, right? Some are, some are not in a position to, and celebrities are no different. We are humans. I don’t have a take on it beyond this,” he said.





Further, Arjun said that there is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way to behave, and that perception should not matter. “I just feel like there is a lot of noise that comes with the territory. You have to just do what you feel and it is absolutely okay. I say this to anybody watching, if they worry or wonder about perception -- ‘Am I doing enough?’ -- it’s okay. Please do not feel pressured. Take care of yourself, take care of people around you. And even if you are doing things, you don’t have to put it out there. And if you are putting it out there, there is nothing wrong with that either, because you are motivating and encouraging people. There is no right or wrong in this, it is very personal and subjective. People have to get rid of their opinions and at least respect some dignity and some privacy about these things. Everybody should be allowed to do what they feel right, whether doing extra and flaunting it at that point so that people get influenced or somebody saying, ‘I don’t like to talk about it or flaunt it.’ Both sides are right and we must learn to be respectful of it,” he said.

Arjun also said that he does not like talking about Fankind too much, adding that his sister Anshula Kapoor is the ‘right person’ to speak to about the venture. “God has been kind. I have done nine years here, I have gotten accepted, I have done well for myself, I am in a position to perhaps help out my near and dear ones whenever they need, and I try to do that. I always try and look out for my crew and my people because that’s your job. Before you go out helping the world, you must help the people around you, keep them happy and secure. And now perhaps, Anshula and I felt that we have reached a stage where she could possibly extend a helping hand beyond,” he said, adding that he is happy to ‘let her do the heavy-lifting’ while he supports her behind the scenes.

