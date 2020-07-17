e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / 5 years of Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Kabir Khan says he knew Salman Khan would be the perfect Bajrangi

5 years of Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Kabir Khan says he knew Salman Khan would be the perfect Bajrangi

As Bajrangi Bhaijaan completes five years, Kabir Khan reveals that a few theatres in Japan continue to screen the Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor film.

bollywood Updated: Jul 17, 2020 14:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Bajrangi Bhaijaan completes 5 years: Salman Khan and Harshali Malhotra in a still from the film.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan completes 5 years: Salman Khan and Harshali Malhotra in a still from the film.
         

Bollywood film Bajrangi Bhaijaan completed five years on Friday and filmmaker Kabir Khan has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film as well as some crucial details about the making of the movie that featured Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshamli Malhotra in lead roles.

In the video, Kabir says, “The whole journey for Bajrangi Bhaijaan began when I got a call from this south Indian writer. Casting of Shahida was the biggest challenge for the film - as it is the key character. When I was writing Bajrangi Bhaijaan, I knew the perfect Bajrangi Bhaijaan would be Salman. When you have actors like Salman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor Khan, you life as a director is easier because they are such brilliant actors, there is a certain energy they bring onscreen.” Shahida was eventually played by Harshali.

Hindustantimes

Sharing the video, Kabir wrote, “A film that came from our hearts and will always be special for me because of the unprecedented love that you’ve showered upon Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Thank you for the continuing appreciation #5YearsOfBajrangiBhaijaan.”

 

 

Kabir also shared a poster of the film with Salman and Harshali. “5 years later it’s still running in some theatres in Japan #5YearsOfBajrangiBhaijaan,” her wrote. Harshali also shared the poster on her timeline and wrote., “5 years later it’s still running in some theatres in Japan#5yearsofBajrangiBhaijaan It will always be special for me because of the unprecedented love that you’ve showered upon Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Thank you for the continuing appreciation. @beingsalmankhan @kareenakapoorkhan #nawazuddin_siddiqui @kabirkhankk @skfilmsofficial.”

Also read: ‘Everything is going to be all right, please tell us that’: Soni Razdan asks for assurance during difficult times

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was one of the few films starring Salman that received both critical and commercial success when it released. It traced the journey of a young, mute Pakistani girl who happens to cross the border and reach India. Salman’s innocent and adamant Bajrangi takes it upon himself to ensure that the girl meets her family. The journey to her home is what forms the narrative.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
June saw India make its first trade surplus in 18 years. But this isn’t good news
June saw India make its first trade surplus in 18 years. But this isn’t good news
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
Cong suspends 2 MLAs of Sachin Pilot’s camp over leaked audio tapes
Cong suspends 2 MLAs of Sachin Pilot’s camp over leaked audio tapes
LIVE: Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally nearing 1,400-mark
LIVE: Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally nearing 1,400-mark
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Watch: Army’s T-90 tanks carry out exercise during Rajnath Singh’s Leh visit
Watch: Army’s T-90 tanks carry out exercise during Rajnath Singh’s Leh visit
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In