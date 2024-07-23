Exclusive | Yash goes short crop for Toxic, confirms hairstylist

Actor Yash recently turned heads at the Mumbai airport with a dramatic new look that set social media abuzz. When he arrived in the city to attend businesspersons Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on June 13, the 38-year-old had done away with his iconic K.G.F look. He embraced a striking new avatar, which sparked speculation among fans that it might be for his upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups. Clad in a sleek outfit, his airport appearance quickly became a viral sensation, with fans flooding social media platforms talking about his transformation. A photo of actor Yash at Kalina airport sporting a new look

Amid speculations, we reached out to celebrity hairstylist Alex Vijaykanth who confirmed that Yash’s new look is indeed for his upcoming film. Sharing his excitement about the reception the actor’s new avatar received online, the 45-year-old tells us, “It was absolutely wonderful. We hadn’t even reached the hotel when the first pictures started circulating online. Within minutes, the internet exploded and his look became a topic of discussion on all social media platforms. The reaction was overwhelming, but in the best way. We were completely caught off guard by the immediate and massive impact it had. I’m glad to have been a part of his transformation.”

A still of actor Yash sporting is new look

Dishing out details, Vijaykanth reveals the current look was “inspired by the script itself.” He elaborates, “When I heard the script, I knew a shorter hairstyle would be perfect for the role. We settled on a customised pompadour style that fits his character and personality perfectly. His current look can be described as a stylish pompadour with a unique twist tailored specifically for the role he’s playing in the movie.”

Revealing how Yash reacted to the new look, Vijaykanth says, “He hugged me and said, ‘Alex, yes, you did it!’”

Celebrity hairstylist Alex Vijaykanth with actor Yash

But, was Yash okay about letting go of his iconic K.G.F appearance, the hairstylist, who was also part of the team that created it, admits, “Considering he had maintained that look for nearly 5 years, he had his reservations. We had several discussions to finalise the new look, and after a multiple meetings, the day finally arrived when he said, ‘Yes, Alex, let’s do it'. I got a lot of creative liberty too. Now, I'm eager to see how people will react to what the film unfolds."