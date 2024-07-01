 Exclusive: Yash to recreate the 50s and 70s era in Toxic - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Exclusive: Yash to recreate the 50s and 70s era in Toxic

ByAkash Bhatnagar
Jul 01, 2024 01:15 PM IST

Yash, Nayanthara and Kiara Advani starrer Toxic will be set in the 50s and 70s era and the set for the same has been created in Bangalore

Kannada actor Yash and Nayanthara are teaming up for the first time in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, which also features actors Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Shruti Haasan. The film is being mounted on a big scale as a pan-Indian film and now we have learnt some exclusive details about its setting.

Yash to recreate the 50s and 70s era in Toxic
Yash to recreate the 50s and 70s era in Toxic

A source close to the developments reveals to us, "The film is set between the 1950s and 1970s. An entire world of Toxic has been created — a larger-than-life version of that era, yet very authentic. The set is situated on the outskirts of Bangalore, and the level of detail is something that will blow the audience's mind." The film is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic was announced in December 2023, and is aiming for a release date of April 10, 2025. There were reports of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan making her South debut with the film, playing Yash’s sister in it. However, the actor later opted out of the film and was replaced by Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut last year with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The name of actor Sai Pallavi was also associated with the film, however it was later reported that she was replaced by Haasan to play Yash’s love interest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive: Yash to recreate the 50s and 70s era in Toxic
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On