Exclusive: Yash to recreate the 50s and 70s era in Toxic

Kannada actor Yash and Nayanthara are teaming up for the first time in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, which also features actors Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Shruti Haasan. The film is being mounted on a big scale as a pan-Indian film and now we have learnt some exclusive details about its setting. Yash to recreate the 50s and 70s era in Toxic

A source close to the developments reveals to us, "The film is set between the 1950s and 1970s. An entire world of Toxic has been created — a larger-than-life version of that era, yet very authentic. The set is situated on the outskirts of Bangalore, and the level of detail is something that will blow the audience's mind." The film is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic was announced in December 2023, and is aiming for a release date of April 10, 2025. There were reports of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan making her South debut with the film, playing Yash’s sister in it. However, the actor later opted out of the film and was replaced by Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut last year with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The name of actor Sai Pallavi was also associated with the film, however it was later reported that she was replaced by Haasan to play Yash’s love interest.