Who is Rachit Singh, Huma Qureshi's date for Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding festivities?

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's quiet romance spanning 7 years has officially entered its next phase with the two 'tying the knot' in a civil marriage at the former's Bandra residence on Sunday, June 23. While the wedding was an intimate family affair, Sonakshi and Zaheer finally went public with their romance, reportedly hosting close to a 1,000 people at Mumbai's upscale Bastian restaurant. Also present, was Huma Qureshi with her date for the night, Rachit Singh. But who is he?

Meet Huma Qureshi's rumoured beau

Earlier this year, reports started doing the rounds of the internet about actor Huma Qureshi having found love. The man in question is Rachit Singh, a well known acting coach and aspiring actor, based out of Mumbai. Rachit Singh has reportedly worked with the likes of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and Saif Ali Khan in the capacity of an acting coach.

Huma Qureshi and rumoured beau Rachit Singh twinned in baby pink for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding on Sunday, June 23

For many, Rachit's face may appear somewhat familiar. In case one is unable to place where they know him from, he appeared in the role of Vedant in the Raveena Tandon and Varun Sood starrer web series, Karmma Calling which premiered earlier this year. Though news of Huma reportedly being romantically involved with Rachit is not new, the fact that the two were twinning for Sonakshi and Zaheer's nuptials has caught the fancy of the internet.

Not just this, Rachit also appears to have developed a warm equation with Huma's brother, actor Saqib Saleem. Saqib shared a few pictures of them posing together ahead of Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding reception, which was shared by Rachit to his own Instagram stories.

Rachit Singh and Saqib Saleem pose together at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception

This however, is not the first time that Rachit has made headlines due to his reported romance with Huma. Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan threw a grand party at Mumbai's Torii restaurant to welcome singing sensation Ed Sheeran back to the country after 6 years. Huma was among the many attendees, also sharing pictures from the star-studded bash. Several of her clicks, incidentally featured Rachit.

Huma was previously dating director and screenwriter Mudassar Aziz. The duo broke things off in October 2022 after dating for nearly 3 years. While Huma is yet to officially address her alleged romance with Rachit, reports suggest that the two have been seeing each other for almost a year.