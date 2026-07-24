Four more persons were arrested in connection with the Jharkhand School Service Commission- post graduate trained teachers (JSSC-PGT) exam job scam in which an India Reserve Battalion (IRB-03 Chatra) personnel was arrested in Seraikela-Kharsawan district on July 10, police said on Friday. 4 more held in JSSC-PGT scam of ‘guaranteed jobs’ in lieu of ₹10L

“So far five persons have been arrested for fraud by promising job under JSSC-PGT in lieu of money. Further investigation is ongoing,” Manoj Swargiyari, Seraikela-Kharsawan SP, told HT on Friday.

Chowka PS officer-in-charge (OC) Gaurav Kumar said two persons from Giridih and two from Ranchi had been arrested after IRB jawan Sushil Kumar was arrested on July 10.

“Cousins Amit Kumar alias Aryan and Abhijit Kumar, from Giridih district were arrested during the course of investigation on the basis of information provided by arrested Sushil Kumar. Then Rajesh Kumar from Dhurwa (Ranchi) was arrested. Chandan Kunar from Harmu (Ranchi) was arrested on Thursday. Preliminary investigation suggested that Chandan Kumar used to win the confidence of the gullible job aspirants by promising to increase marks and guaranteed jobs. The rest members also played active role in the fraud and collecting money. They had no access to JSSC exam marks and any tampering was not possible by them, in view of the high security,” Gaurav Kumar, Chowka PS OC, said.

He said further investigation was ongoing and a few more persons were under their scanner.

IRB jawan Sushil Kumar, originally from Silwar under Hazaribagh Mufassil PS, was arrested when he had come to collect ₹10 lakh from the niece of Gurucharan Saw, former member of Chawlibasa Panchayat Samiti, in Baramtand village on July 10. Police seized several blank cheques and original education certificates of the aspirants from Kumar’s possession.

Saw’s niece has cleared the JSSC-PGT exam and was in the first merit list. Sushil Kumar phoned her and said that if she gave ₹10 lakh then they would guarantee her name for the JSSC-PGT+2 trained teachers’ job.

“I sniffed something wrong and took the phone from my niece. The person called us to Ranchi with two blank cheques but I insisted that he should come to our place and collect the same. He came on July 10 and showed us a few blank cheques and several original education certificates of JSSC-PGT examinees. Then we caught him and informed the police,” Saw said.