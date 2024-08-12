Radhika Pandit celebrates 8 years of her engagement to Yash with old pictures and a sweet note

Kannada actors Yash and Radhika Pandit are celebrating 8 years of engagement on August 12. To mark the occasion, Radhika shared throwback pictures of them together, along with a sweet note on Instagram. (Also Read: Yash and Atlee chat away; fans want them to work together) Radhika Pandit and Yash got married in 2016.

‘I’d choose you in 100 lifetimes’

Radhika shared old pictures of her and Yash from when they were dating. She shared two selfies in which they were cuddling up to each other. She also shared a photo of her and Yash looking regal at their engagement and dressed in blue and gold outfits. Sharing the pictures, she wrote about their love for each other, “8yrs ago on this day when we got engaged I knew I’d choose you in a hundred lifetimes.”

Yash, Radhika’s love story

Yash and Radhika got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Goa 8 years ago. They met on the set of the TV show Nandagokkula, and their on-screen chemistry translated to their real lives. They also worked on films like Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Santhu Straight Forward, Moggina Manasu and Drama. They got married in December 2016 and have two children - Ayra, born in 2018, and Yatharv, born in 2019.

Upcoming work

Yash gained fame when he acted in Prashanth Neel’s films, KGF: Chapter 1 and 2. His role as a gangster, Rocky Bhai, made him a fan favourite, with many looking forward to seeing his next film. The actor took his time to announce that his next movie will be Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups.

The film went on-floors recently with a pooja ceremony. Yash will sport a new look in the film. He chopped off his long hair from KGF, opting for a short hairdo and beard. On the first day of shoot, he shared the news on social media, writing, “The journey begins #Toxic.” Nayanthara and Kiara Advani also star in the project. The film is slated for release on April 10, 2025.