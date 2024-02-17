Yash buys ice candy for wife Radhika Pandit from local shop in Karnataka, fans praise his humility

KGF star Yash kept was spotted by fans as he visited a local shop in a Karnataka village on Friday. The actor was accompanied by wife Radhika Pandit and kids Ayra and Yatharv as they had visited Chitrapur Math temple in Shirali, Karnataka. Now, new pictures of the actor buying ice candy from a local shop are being widely shared on social media. (Also read: Yash to play titular role in Prasanth Varma’s HanuMan sequel Jai Hanuman? Here's what his team said) The pictures of Yash visiting a local shop in Karnataka went viral on social media.

Yash buys ice candy at a roadside stall

Yash was seen purchasing ice candy for his wife Radhika Pandit, who was also captured in the pictures. Yash wore a lavender shirt, and tied his long hair in a pony. Sitting outside the shop, Radhika was seen in a pink churidaar. The pictures were shared by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Fan reactions

Reacting to the pictures, a fan said, “Onscreen king humble man in real life!” A second fan wrote, “Despite huge stardom, Yash remains simple and humble.” A comment also read, “Yash BOSS is so simple. Just like us ordinary people taking pictures of themselves buying ice candy at the neighbourhood kirana shop and posting in social media.” “Superstar for a reason (red heart emoji). He's so down to earth. May God bless him forever," read another comment.

Yash was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2, where he reprised his role as Rocky Bhai. Yash will reportedly be making his debut in Bollywood by playing Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's cinematic retelling of the legend. The film is also set to feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Yash recently also announced his upcoming movie with director Geetu Mohandas, titled Toxic. The film will be released in April 2025.

