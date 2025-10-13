Video of shirtless Yash smoking a cigarette while shooting for Toxic leaked; fans can't get enough of his look

Kannada star Yash is currently shooting for a project titled Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups with director Geetu Mohandas. A video of the actor shooting for a scene shirtless while smoking a cigarette has now leaked online, much to the delight of fans. Here’s how they reacted. Yash can be seen smoking away in the leaked clip from the shooting of Toxic.

Video of Yash shooting for Toxic leaks online

In a video circulating online, Yash can be seen standing on a balcony. Dressed in just jeans without a shirt on, the scene shows the actor smoking a cigarette. The video is shot from a distance by a fan who zooms in and out on the actor during the take. A signboard is partially visible at the bottom, and it bears the name Samuel. Some crew members can be seen standing seemingly out of the shot below the balcony and smiling.

Fans were thrilled to see a glimpse of Toxic, even if it was an unofficial one. One fan commented, “Just look at the swag.” Another wrote, “Omg. Toxic Leak Video. Yash is Looking Damm Too Good.” Some seemed thrilled at the prospect of the film’s teaser release, leaving comments like, “Can’t wait for action teaser,” and “Imagine #TOXIC Teaser Day & Release Day Vibes.” One thrilled fan wrote, “Just Leaked Video Rule The Entire Social Media.”

About Toxic

On 19 September, the official X (formerly Twitter) page of Toxic wrote that the team will be shooting in Bengaluru after Mumbai. They wrote, “Mumbai (tick emoji) Bengaluru (soon emoji). Team #Toxic wraps a massive 45-day Mumbai action schedule under Hollywood action director JJ Perry. The final schedule begins in Bengaluru at the end of September. Worldwide release set for March 19, 2026.”

Toxic is a gangster film starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. It is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under their KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.