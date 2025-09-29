Kiara Advani calls out social media page claiming she wants Kareena Kapoor's qualities in her daughter

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani recently embraced motherhood, welcoming her daughter with Sidharth Malhotra in July. Soon after her baby’s birth, an old statement of hers about wanting her daughter to have Kareena Kapoor’s qualities resurfaced on the internet. The actor reacted to one such Instagram post, calling out the page for “putting old interviews out of context”. Kiara Advani slammed a social media page for linking her old statement about Kareena Kapoor to her newborn baby.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

On 15 July, Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their baby girl. Just a day later, a social media page, Bolly Masala, shared a picture of Kiara and Kareena with the caption, “Kiara Advani wants her daughter to have Kareena Kapoor’s qualities. She and Sidharth recently welcomed a baby girl.” Responding to this, Kiara commented, “This was said during the promotions of our film Good Newwz. Kindly stop putting old interviews out of context.”

Kiara’s reaction drew mixed responses online. While many praised her for directly addressing the issue, others found her reply unnecessarily harsh. One user wrote, “I’m so glad someone called out such pages directly because most of the time they put things out of context and celebs get heat for no reason!” Another commented, “I wish all of them responded to these pages… trying to make a buck out of twisting people’s statements.” On the other hand, a critic remarked, “Wow, that was rude though. Yikes! She could have easily ignored it since she did say that. Not like they made it up.”

What Kiara Advani had actually said

During an interview with journalist Faridoon Shahryar while promoting Good Newwz, Kiara had expressed her wish to have two healthy babies. When asked what qualities of Kareena Kapoor she would want her daughter to have, she replied: “Her confidence, her expressions, her aura. All her qualities. She is a 10 on 10.”

Kiara Advani’s recent and upcoming work

Kiara was most recently seen in War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the spy-action film featured Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles. The film received mixed reviews from critics and grossed ₹364.35 crore worldwide at the box office. Kiara is also set to make her Kannada debut alongside Yash in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups. The film features Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Achyut Kumar and Akshay Oberoi in key roles and is currently under production.