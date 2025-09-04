Param Sundari box office collection day 7: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's film brings in 39 crore in week 1

Param Sundari box office collection day 7: Param Sundari starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up its first week on a steady note. After performing well in its first six days and collecting an estimated ₹37.1 crore in India, the film added another ₹2.75 crore on its seventh day. This brings the total first-week India net collection to approximately ₹39.85 crore, according to Sacnilk. Param Sundari box office collection day 7: Param Sundari has received mixed responses, praised for its cinematography but criticised for storytelling.

Param Sundari box office collection breakdown

Over its first week at the box office, the film earned a total of ₹38.69 crore net in India. It opened with ₹7.25 crore on Friday and saw steady growth over the weekend, collecting ₹9.25 crore on Saturday and peaking at ₹10.25 crore on Sunday. However, collections dropped significantly on Monday to ₹3.25 crore. The film saw a slight recovery on Tuesday with ₹4.25 crore, followed by a dip on Wednesday to ₹2.85 crore. It wrapped up the first week with ₹2.75 crore on Thursday. Despite the weekday decline, the film’s opening week numbers are considered decent.

City-wise occupancy

On the seventh day, Bengaluru and Chennai reported the highest overall occupancies at 13.33% and 12.67% respectively, with strong evening showings. Mumbai and Jaipur followed with around 10% occupancy, while the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded 9.33%. Pune, Kolkata, and Lucknow showed moderate interest with 8–9% occupancy. Hyderabad and Ahmedabad saw slightly lower footfalls, while cities like Surat and Bhopal reported minimal turnout, under 4%. The highest number of shows was held in NCR (1118), Mumbai (695), and Ahmedabad (402), indicating strong screen presence despite varied occupancy levels across regions.

About Param Sundari

Param Sundari follows the story of Param Sachdev, a North Indian boy who falls in love with Thekkepattu Sundari Damodharan Pillai, a South Indian girl. Released on August 29, the film received a mixed response from both audiences and critics. While the cinematography, capturing the natural beauty of Kerala, was widely appreciated, the storytelling left many underwhelmed.

A review from The Hindustan Times remarked, “If rom-coms are meant to sweep you off your feet, Param Sundari barely manages a polite handshake.”