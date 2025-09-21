Akshay Kumar names this actress as his favourite heroine; it's not Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra or Kiara Advani

Actor Akshay Kumar is one of the most prolific actors in Bollywood, and has worked with several female actors opposite him in the course of his decades-long career. The actor, who is basking in the success of his latest release Jolly LLB 3, appeared in Aap Ki Adalat, where a fan asked him who has been his favourite heroine among everyone. Akshay Kumar did not take long to name his favourite heroine to work with.

What Akshay said

Akshay did not take long to respond to the question with a name. He said, “Meri favourite heroine… actually maine sabhi ke saath kaam kiya hua hain (I have worked with everyone in the industry). (pauses) Katrina [Kaif]!”

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in a still from Sooryavanshi.

Akshay and Katrina's films

Akshay and Katrina have worked together in eight Bollywood films. They are Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006), Namastey London (2007), Welcome (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008), Blue (2009), De Dana Dan (2009), Tees Maar Khan (2010), and Sooryavanshi (2021).

Katrina had opened up about her rapport with Akshay while promoting Sooryavanshi on The Kapil Sharma Show. “I would like to thank Akshay, as during my initial days he was of immense support to me as a co-star. He used to stand in front of me every time when I used to give a shot and encourage me. His feedback helped me to improve my acting skills and I can surely say that he was one of the few actors who believed in me,” she said.

Fans can catch Akshay's latest release Jolly LLB 3 in theatres now. The courtroom dramedy also stars Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas and Gajraj Rao. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is the third instalment of the legal comedy franchise. It brings the two Jollies from parts 1 and 2 together for the first time. The film has crossed the ₹40 crore mark in three days.