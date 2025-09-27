Rajat Bedi opens up about his daughter being compared to Kareena Kapoor: ‘She is thinking of joining acting now’

Actor Rajat Bedi has made a comeback with his role as Jaraj Saxena in Netflix show The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and the spotlight isn’t just on him. Social media is abuzz over his daughter, Vera Bedi, with people drawing comparisons between her and actor Kareena Kapoor. Rajat admits that the sudden attention is a new experience for the family, adding that Vera is very simple. Rajat Bedi’s daughter came into spotlight during the premiere of his show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

On daughter being compared to Kareena

Rajat’s daughter caught everyone’s attention when she accompanied him to the star-studded premiere of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, in Mumbai.

Several photos from the event surfaced on social media, with users raving about her stunning looks. One wrote, “Better than Kareena with blue eyes,” with another sharing, “Both kids are so beautiful.” One comment read, “More beautiful than Kareena,” and one wrote, “Kareena's aura is her aura, but she also looks alike, which we can't deny.”

“My whole family has got into the spotlight. It's not just me alone. My children are exposed right now because of me and the show. They have gone viral, and it’s crazy,” Rajat tells Hindustan Times.

Talking about people comparing Vera to Kareena, Rajat shares, “She is just overwhelmed... because that attention is not just from India, but global… People are calling from America, Canada, London, Dubai, everywhere. She is so simple, and she has never been exposed to anything like this. This is the first time in her life that she has gone to a red carpet event with her father. She is so simple.”

On kids dealing with the attention

Rajat has been part of the film industry since childhood and is well aware of the perks and pitfalls that come with the spotlight, including the intense public attention. So, we ask him if he has discussed it all with his daughter and son, Vivaan Bedi.

“No, I have not yet spoken to them about how to deal with it. But they know they have to be humble, respectful with any and everyone. You'll never see my children have any attitude or anything with anyone… That being said, this is all so new to them and they are also overwhelmed,” says the actor, who was also seen in Koi Mil Gaya.

Now, his kids are also planning to follow him into showbiz. His son Vivaan spent over two years working with Aryan Khan on his debut show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and is now preparing to take another step in this world.

“When we talk about my son, planning is going on to launch him right now. So, God willing, you'll see something on that soon,” Rajat says with excitement.

Is your daughter also planning to enter the showbiz? “She is thinking about it. She never did, but now she is,” Rajat shares.