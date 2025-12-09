100 days to Toxic: Yash drops intense new poster, confirms box office clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2

Yash is all set to bring Geetu Mohandas’s much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups next year. On Tuesday, Yash dropped a new poster of the film to mark the timeline of 100 days left for its release. Fans left enthusiastic comments, while noting that Yash has also co-written the film with Geetu Mohandas. Yash unveiled an intense new poser of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups.

100 days to Toxic release

In the poster, which featured Yash's sculpted physique from the back, the actor was seen sitting in what seemed to be a bloodied bathtub. The film is set to release in theatres on March 19. Yash wrote in the caption, “The Fairy Tale unfolds in 100 days.”

In the comments section, a fan wrote: “Did you see written by Yash & Geethu? Wow.” A fan noted, “2026 - The Year Of Yash.” Another said, “Rocky forever, can't wait to see what you have cooked in Toxic.” A second fan said, “Don't clash please!” He referred to the box office clash with Dhurandhar Part 2, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar. The first part was released in theatres last Friday and has performed exceedingly well so far.

About Toxic

Originally slated for a December 2025 release, Toxic is now set to hit theatres on March 19 next year, following production delays. The period gangster drama stars Yash in the lead, alongside an impressive ensemble cast including Nayanthara, new mom Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair.

According to the synopsis of the film, it is set against the backdrop of a bygone era, the story unravels in the coastal haven of Goa, where beneath the allure of sunlit beaches and vibrant culture lies a powerful drug cartel controlling everything from the shadows. The film is being shot in Kannada and English, which will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil.