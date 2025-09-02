Is Yash ghost-directing Geetu Mohandas' Toxic? His co-star Sudev Nair says: ‘It's very evident…’

Even as fans are awaiting the release of Geetu Mohandas' Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups, rumours surfaced on social media platforms alleging Yash, who plays the lead role, took over the film's direction. A few reports also said that several parts of Toxic underwent reshoot and that Yash is ghost-directing the film. Speaking with Screen, actor Sudev Nair, who is a part of Toxic, has reacted to the allegations. Yash and Sudev Nair star in Geetu Mohandas' Toxic.

Is Yash ghost-directing Geetu Mohandas' Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups?

Sudev dismissed the rumours, adding that "some jealous people are running this campaign." “There is absolutely no truth to it at all. It’s very evident that some jealous people are running this campaign. You should see how our set functions. It’s one of the best examples of collaborative work...Besides being a big, massy star who understands that pulse very well, he’s also a very good actor. Combine that with Geetu’s sensibilities," he said.

Toxic actor Sudev Nair shares what goes on sets

He further said that Yash and Geetu take advice from each other when the need arises. "He’s always taking input from her and vice versa. Both of their aim are only to get the best. There has never been any ego clash. If needed, she will correct him or let him know if something isn’t working, and suggest alternatives. Then he will also try different things and keep working until both of them are satisfied...He (Yash) will also offer inputs at times, and she is always open to all those," added Sudev.

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups also stars Nayanthara and Akshay Oberoi. The film went on floors on August 8 in Bengaluru last year. Produced by VN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, it will release in theatres on March 19, 2026.

Yash recently treated his fans to a short glimpse of Toxic on his 39th birthday. In the clip, Yash, impeccably dressed in a crisp white suit while holding a cigar, made a commanding entrance into a club filled with partygoers. As the actor walked to the centre of the club, every gaze in the room was drawn to him.