Nayanthara has been cast in Yash, Geetu Mohandas' Toxic, confirms Akshay Oberoi

Ever since Yash announced his next Kannada film after KGF, Toxic with Geetu Mohandas, there has been curiosity about the film. The makers, however, chose to hold the cards close to their chest, barring a few updates that hint it to be a retro gangster film. Talking to Digital Commentary, Akshay Oberoi recently let it slip that Nayanthara has been confirmed for the project. (Also Read: How Yash went from serving tea, making just ₹50 per day to charging ₹200 crore per film: Story of KGF star's unreal rise) Nayanthara will play a key role in Yash's upcoming Kannada film Toxic.

Akshay Oberoi reveals details about Toxic

Talking about the film, Akshay let it slip that Nayanthara has, in fact, been roped in for the project, confirming months of speculation. He said, “Right now, I am shooting for Toxic with Yash…Megastar Yash, Rocking Star Yash is his actual title. And Nayanthara is there. Actually, I’m not sure I’m allowed to talk about the film’s cast; they won’t like it.”

While he refused to divulge further details, Akshay revealed that Geetu cast him in the film after watching Fighter. “But Geetu Mohandas is the director, and I am a huge fan of hers. I loved her film Liar’s Dice. I remember watching it and thinking she’s so good. I love Moothon, too. She saw Fighter and cast me for Toxic; I was dying to meet her. It’s my first south film, and the scale is truly something else,” he said.

About Toxic

While Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria are also rumoured to be part of the project, Geetu and the film’s producers, Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, have yet to announce the rest of the cast. Kareena Kapoor’s name was also initially attached to the project, but it looks like things didn’t work out. Buzz is that Nayanthara will play Yash’s sister in the film, though a confirmation is awaited.

This is Yash’s next film after KGF, so expectations are high on the project. A birthday teaser was released from the film earlier this month, which saw him partying it up in a nightclub. He is also co-producing and starring in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.