Chandramukhi producers clarify they didn't demand 5 cr from Nayanthara for use of footage in her Netflix documentary

After Dhanush sent a notice to Nayanthara, husband Vignesh Shivan, and streaming platform Netflix India, demanding ₹10 crore for the use of unauthorised footage from his 2015 production Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, reports emerged that Sivaji Productions, the banner behind Nayanthara-starrer 2005 film Chandramukhi, also demanded ₹5 crore from her for use of footage in her documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale. Now, the production house has clarified that Nayanthara did obtain a NOC (No Objection Certificate) for the same. (Also Read – Nayanthara explains why she wrote savage open letter to Dhanush: ‘Only have to be scared when I’m fabricating something’) Nayanthara starred in Chandramukhi alongside Rajinikanth.

Sivaji Productions' clarification

Tamil film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan took to his X handle and shared the NOC issued by Sivaji Productions to Nayanthara. The certificate claimed, “This is to certify that Sivaji Productions has no objection to the use of the following footage in the Netflix documentary “Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.” The time stamps from Chandramukhi are mentioned below.

“We confirm that Rowdy Pictures has been granted permission to use, reproduce, distribute, and/or sub-license the aforementioned video footage exclusively for use in the Netflix series titled “Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale," it added. “We further declare that we shall hold Rowdy Pictures (along with affiliates, licensees/sub-licensees, and assigns) harmless from any claims and/or disputes arising out of the use of the video footage as authorized under the certificate/letter,” it further stated.

Rowdy Pictures is owned by actor Nayanthara and her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. It produced the documentary on Nayanthara's life, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, which streamed on Netflix India starting November 2023. No mention of any money was made in the NOC issued by Sivaji Productions, ruling out the rumours that it demanded ₹5 crore from Rowdy Pictures for the use of footage from Chandramukhi in the documentary.

Nayanthara's earlier tiff with Dhanush

Nayanthara slammed former co-star Dhanush for refusing permission to use footage from her 2015 Tamil movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which he had produced. She also criticised him for sending a legal notice demanding ₹10 crore in damages for the inclusion of a three-second behind-the-scenes clip from the film.