Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandramukhi producers clarify they didn't demand 5 cr from Nayanthara for use of footage in her Netflix documentary

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
Jan 07, 2025 08:33 AM IST

Sivaji Productions shared the NOC they issued to Nayanthara for use of footage from her 2005 film Chandramukhi after reports claimed they charged ₹5 crore.

After Dhanush sent a notice to Nayanthara, husband Vignesh Shivan, and streaming platform Netflix India, demanding 10 crore for the use of unauthorised footage from his 2015 production Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, reports emerged that Sivaji Productions, the banner behind Nayanthara-starrer 2005 film Chandramukhi, also demanded 5 crore from her for use of footage in her documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale. Now, the production house has clarified that Nayanthara did obtain a NOC (No Objection Certificate) for the same. (Also Read – Nayanthara explains why she wrote savage open letter to Dhanush: ‘Only have to be scared when I’m fabricating something’)

Nayanthara starred in Chandramukhi alongside Rajinikanth.
Nayanthara starred in Chandramukhi alongside Rajinikanth.

Sivaji Productions' clarification

Tamil film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan took to his X handle and shared the NOC issued by Sivaji Productions to Nayanthara. The certificate claimed, “This is to certify that Sivaji Productions has no objection to the use of the following footage in the Netflix documentary “Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.” The time stamps from Chandramukhi are mentioned below.

“We confirm that Rowdy Pictures has been granted permission to use, reproduce, distribute, and/or sub-license the aforementioned video footage exclusively for use in the Netflix series titled “Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale," it added. “We further declare that we shall hold Rowdy Pictures (along with affiliates, licensees/sub-licensees, and assigns) harmless from any claims and/or disputes arising out of the use of the video footage as authorized under the certificate/letter,” it further stated.

Rowdy Pictures is owned by actor Nayanthara and her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. It produced the documentary on Nayanthara's life, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, which streamed on Netflix India starting November 2023. No mention of any money was made in the NOC issued by Sivaji Productions, ruling out the rumours that it demanded 5 crore from Rowdy Pictures for the use of footage from Chandramukhi in the documentary.

Nayanthara's earlier tiff with Dhanush

Nayanthara slammed former co-star Dhanush for refusing permission to use footage from her 2015 Tamil movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which he had produced. She also criticised him for sending a legal notice demanding 10 crore in damages for the inclusion of a three-second behind-the-scenes clip from the film.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On