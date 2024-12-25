Nayanthara shares wholesome pictures with Vignesh Shivan, kids from Europe trip: ‘Best holiday we have ever had’

Nayanthara shares pictures

Nayanthara took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday evening and shared some wholesome pictures from her Europe trip. Wearing an orange top, white sneakers, and a ponytail, Nayanthara walked hand in hand with one of her kids in a picture. In another, she held her kid in her arms. She also posed intimately with Vignesh, with the Eiffel Tower as the backdrop. The family of four also posed in front of the Eiffel Tower, with Nayanthara holding one son while Vignesh placed the other one on his shoulders. They were also seen playing, with Vignesh lying on the floor as the kids approached him.

Nayanthara also shared a picture of her and Vignesh enjoying a sunset. There's another family portrait of all four of them wearing white and smiling for the camera in Mykonos. The last picture was that of the couple posing with a bunch of other tourists. While reposting that picture on his Instagram Stories, Vignesh called it his “Greece gang.” Nayanthara wrote in her caption, “Sweet little moments from the best holiday we have ever had (halo, red heart, and evil eye emojis). Paris n Mykonos will always be super special as we celebrated all the birthdays in the family n got to travel with our babies (halo and red heart emojis).”

Nayanthara on not sharing pictures with Vignesh

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Nayanthara opened up on why she stopped posting pictures with Vignesh on her Instagram handle. “When I do that, there are so many comments coming in saying, ‘Oh my god! Do they deserve this?’ There are some really bad ones. So we've stopped doing it. I want to give him the due credit, but I'm not even able to. But someday, it'll happen," said the actor.

On the work front, Nayanthara will next star in Rakkiye. Meanwhile, Vignesh will direct Love Insurance Kompany next.