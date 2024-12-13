Nayanthara begged her producers to not use ‘Lady Superstar’ tag for her: Not like I've snatched someone else's title

On ‘Lady Superstar’ tag

“The backlash I've received just for this title is unbelievable. For the past 5-6 years, I've told all my producers, directors, in all the films I'm doing, I've literally begged them to not use that title card. Because I'm so scared. My career is not defined by the title or the tag. And I'm not trying to snatch away someone else's title. It's not about that. It doesn't mean anything to me. But it means a bit to me only because of the love and respect people have for me. It's not like I thought about it one night, created it, and next day, said this is my title, use it. We live in such a smart world. You can't fool the audience. You can't do anything on your own. It just happens,” said Nayanthara.

On her male co-stars

Nayanthara is hailed as “Lady Superstar” by her fans, but that title is also panned by a section of her audience who have been referring to her Chandramukhi co-star Rajinikanth as “Superstar” for decades. Nayanthara, however, cleared the air that she has nothing but respect for her male co-stars. “I won't say I'm not dependent on my heroes. I always feel my women-centric films are doing really well. I have a certain following because of all the biggest superstars I've worked with, especially at the beginning of my career, and even till now. I think that's partly contributed, all the amazing men, amazing co-actors I've worked with. It's their fan following that comes like a cumulative fan following for me. That's true,” Nayanthara added.

The actor credited Tamil actors like Rajinikanth, Ajith, and Vijay, and Malayalam superstars like Mohanlal and Mammootty for adding to her fan following.