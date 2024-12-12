Nayanthara stopped posting about Vignesh Shivan because of hate comments: Can't even say something nice about my husband

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, a recent Netflix India documentary on the actor's life, has been gaining a lot of attention, particularly for a glimpse into her love life with husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Now, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Nayanthara has opened up on why she's stopped posting about her husband on her Instagram handle. (Also Read – Nayanthara explains why she wrote savage open letter to Dhanush: ‘Only have to be scared when I’m fabricating something’) Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have stopped posting about each other on Instagram.(Instagram)

On not posting about Vignesh

“Everything that's good in my life right now is his vision. But if I start giving credit to him now in your interview, the only comments you're going to see, the bad comments at the top are going to be, ‘Oh my god! She’s started praising her husband.' Now, we've reached a point where I really can't say something nice about my husband. I have reached a point when I can't put an Insta Story – well, obviously I wouldn't put it when he's sitting next to me, I'd put it when I really miss him, or when he's done something really beautiful and I want to share that with the world, with people – but when I do that, there are so many comments coming in saying, ‘Oh my god! Do they deserve this?’ There are some really bad ones. So we've stopped doing it. I want to give him the due credit, but I'm not even able to. But someday, it'll happen,” said Nayanthara.

On the scrutiny on their relationship

Nayanthara also addressed the fact that she's judged for choosing a partner like Vignesh, who's less “successful” than she is. She added, “Obviously, he started off much later than me. I'm a senior in the industry. I started off when I was 18 and he became a director when he was 21. Which is a great thing! At 21, you're usually an assistant director with someone. He's so smart, intelligent, you ask him anything under the sun, he has all the answers. He's humorous, he makes me laugh. He takes care of me, he's a family man. The hatred, I'd say, comes from the fact that maybe he's not given back-to-back blockbusters or maybe because the films he's done, there are huge gaps between them. Maybe because I'm already successful, I'm already an established name. And he's doing that for himself. I always feel it's so unfair to compare me and him. Because we're two individuals. Would you do the same thing if the genders were reversed?”

Nayanthara said that she doesn't discuss her scripts with Vignesh because that may interfere with the vision of the directors she's working with. However, he likes to narrate all his scripts to her because he feels she's a great listener. Nayanthara will be next seen in Mannangatti Since 1960. Meanwhile, Vignesh is currently directing Love Insurance Kompany.