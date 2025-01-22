How Yash went from serving tea, making just 50 per day to charging 200 crore per film: Story of KGF star's unreal rise

The KGF films transformed Yash from a regional star to a household name across India. The two films, which collectively grossed over ₹1500 crore, are among the highest-grossing Kannada films ever. The success firmly established Yash as one of the biggest stars in India. But his journey to this pedestal has not been easy. Starting out as the son of a humble bus driver, Yash took the long road to success. (Also read: Yash celebrates a low-key birthday in Goa with family and friends, cuts cake on the beach. See pics) Yash is one of the highest-paid actors in India currently.

How Yash worked as a tea-seller, earned ₹ 50 per day

When he was just 16, Yash convinced his parents to let him leave home and live his cinema dream. He had been hired as an assistant director in a Kannada film. However, two days after he landed in Bangalore, the project was shelved. “I ran off from my home. When I came to Bengaluru, I was scared the minute I reached. Such a big, intimidating city. But I was always a confident guy. I wasn’t scared to struggle. I had just ₹300 in my pocket when I reached Bengaluru. I knew if I went back, my parents would never allow me to return here,” the actor said.

With just ₹300 with him, Yash joined the Benaka Drama Troupe, working as a backstage hand to make ends meet. Here, the teenager would do odd jobs like serving tea, earning ₹50 per day. While honing his craft in theatre, Yash also joined college.

The beginning of an acting career

Eventually, he got his acting break in the TV series Nanda Gokula, where he met his future wife, Radhika Pandit. In 2007, Yash entered films with a supporting role in Jambada Hudugi, before starring as lead in Rocky (2008). Yash eventually found success as a leading star with the romantic comedy in Modalasala. The following year, he established himself as a bankable star with the success of Kirataka. Over the next few years, he gave hits like Moggina Manasu, Drama, Googly, Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari, and Masterpiece.

KGF and stardom

In 2018, Yash starred in KGF: Chapter 1, which broke all box office records to earn ₹250 crore. It was the highest-grossing Kannada film of all time. The record stood for four years, before KGF: Chapter 2 broke it with a mind-boggling haul of ₹1250 crore. The film remains one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever and the only Kannada film to gross over ₹1000 crore.

The national stardom KGF gave him helped Yash branch out beyond Kannada cinema. He was signed to play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, is said to be the most expensive Indian film in production. Yash is also a co-producer on the film, and as per reports, has charged ₹200 crore for his involvement in the film. Quite a journey for someone who once survived on ₹50 a day.