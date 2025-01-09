Yash celebrates a low-key birthday in Goa with family and friends, cuts cake on the beach. See pics

Kannada superstar Yash celebrated his 39th birthday yesterday (January 8) in Goa. The actor enjoyed a low-key celebration at the beach, surrounded by friends and family. Photos of Yash cutting a cake on the beach have surfaced on the internet. Yash celebrates his birthday with family in Goa.

Yash's low-key birthday celebration with family

In the photos, Yash's wife, Radhika Pandit, and their children, Ayra and Yatharv, can be seen celebrating with him. The actor was spotted cutting a chocolate cake at night on the beach and feeding it to his family and friends. Yash and his wife were twinning in green for the occasion, with Yash wearing a green t-shirt and Radhika stunning in a green floral dress.

Days ahead of his birthday, Yash had requested his fans to celebrate responsibly. In a statement, he wrote, "I will be busy shooting and will not be in town on my birthday. However, the warmth of your wishes will always reach me and be my constant companion, fueling my spirit and inspiring me."

On his birthday, the makers of his upcoming film teased fans with a glimpse of his stylish look. The teaser for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups showcased Yash in a dashing avatar as he entered a club and enjoyed a glamorous night surrounded by women. The teaser has created significant buzz among fans.

Yash's upcoming films

Toxic: A Fairy Tale marks Yash's first project since the blockbuster success of KGF Chapter 2. His new avatar in the film has already generated excitement among fans. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is scheduled to release in theaters this year.

In addition to Toxic, Yash is part of Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious Ramayana, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, and others in key roles. Yash will portray Ravana in the film, which is slated for a 2026 release in theaters.