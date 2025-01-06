Yash finally gives an update on his upcoming film Toxic with Geetu Mohandas; promises a surprise on his birthday

Fans of Kannada actor Yash have been waiting long to know more about his next project. The actor announced on Monday that he has a special surprise in store for fans on his birthday, January 8, by releasing a poster that hints at his look from Toxic. (Also Read: Yash requests fans to be celebrate his birthday in a responsible manner: ‘There have been some unfortunate incidents’) Yash promised a surprise from Toxic for fans on his birthday.

Yash promises update on Toxic

Yash announced on Monday that an update from Toxic will drop on his birthday at 10.25 am. “Unleashing him…” he wrote, sharing a poster that sees him dressed in a suit with a hat and smoking a cigarette as he leans against a vintage car, hinting that the film will be set in a different time period. The text on the poster reads, “His untamed presence is your existential crisis.”

Fans were so thrilled to see Yash finally promise an update from the film that they flooded his comment section. “This film definitely going to break all the records,” commented one fan under the poster. Another wrote, “2000 cr loading.” One wrote, “Waiting bossssssss,” while numerous people commented ‘finally’. Numerous people also wondered if a glimpse of the film would be released on his birthday.

About Toxic

Toxic was originally scheduled for release on April 10 this year, but it might be postponed. While the film’s cast hasn’t been announced yet, it’s rumoured to also star Kiara Advani and Nayanthara in lead roles. Geetu, who has directed films like Liar’s Dice and The Elder One in the past, is directing Toxic.

Yash was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s highly successful KGF: Chapters 1 and 2. The films skyrocketed his fame, making him a household name. Yash is also one of the producers of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. He will play Ravana in the film