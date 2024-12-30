Yash requests fans to be celebrate his birthday in a responsible manner: ‘There have been some unfortunate incidents’

Yash has a special appeal for his ardent fans ahead of his birthday next month. Every years fans of the KGF star celebrate his birthday in a grand manner, and he does not want the same this time for a reason. In a long note shared by the actor on his Instagram on Monday, Yash requested fans that the “expression of your love should not be in grand gestures and gatherings.” (Also read: Yash finally confirms he is playing Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: ‘Most exciting character to play as an actor’) Yash will be celebrating his birthday on January 8.

What Yash said

In the statement, Yash wrote: "As the new year dawn, it’s a time for reflection, resolutions, an charting a new course. The love you all have showered on me over the years has been nothing short of phenomenal. But, there have been some unfortunate incidents too.”

He added, “It is time for us to change our language of love, especially when it comes to the celebration of my birthday. The expression of your love should not be in grand gestures and gatherings. The greatest gift for me is knowing you are safe, setting positive examples, achieving your goals, and spreading joy.”

Yash went on to share that he will be busy shooting on his birthday. He concluded saying, “I will be busy shooting and will not be in town on my birthday. However, the warmth of your wishes will always reach me and be my constant companion, fueling my spirit and inspiring me.”

More details

Although Yash did not directly mention the ‘unfortunate incident’, it is most likely the recent uproar caused by the death of a woman and the injury of his son caused at the Sandhya Theatre, Hyderabad when fans jostled to get a glimpse of Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun. The actor's next bail hearing has been postponed to January 3.

Yash will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The pre-production the film is reportedly in full swing. The makers are aiming for the film to be released in 2025.