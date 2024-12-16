Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection: Allu Arjun film crosses 1300 cr, beats Yash's KGF Chapter 2

Pushpa 2 The Rule worldwide box office collection: Even as Allu Arjun remains in the limelight because of his recent arrest and subsequent release because of the death of fan, his film Pushpa 2 continues to dominate the global box office. The Sukumar directorial, which released in theatres on December 5, has now crossed ₹ 1300 crore at the box office, by the end of its second Monday. (Also read: Allu Arjun breaks silence on not meeting stampede victim in hospital: 'I have been advised not to visit him') In Pushpa 2 The Rule, Allu Arjun plays a red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj.

Pushpa 2 beats KGF Chapter 2

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 has now collected ₹ 1302.60 crores at the end of 11 days at the box office. This huge haul after the second Sunday in theatres meant that Pushpa 2 was able to cross the lifetime collection of Yash's KGF Chapter 2. The 2022 action drama film had a collection of ₹ 1215 crore.

Pushpa 2 had earlier beat the lifetime haul of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. It now looks set to aim for breaking the record set by another blockbuster, SS Rajamouli's RRR ( ₹1309 crore).

More details

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 has collected ₹ 902 crore at the India box office, as per Sacnilk. It became the first Hindi film to collect more 100 crores over the second weekend.

On Friday, Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the death of a fan at the premiere of Pushpa 2. On Saturday morning he was released from the jail, and several stars came to meet him at his residence following the release. In a new statement on Sunday, the actor shared that his legal team has advised him against visiting him or meeting his family at this time.

“I remain deeply concerned about young Sri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident,” he wrote in his note.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.