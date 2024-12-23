Sai Pallavi seeks blessings from Annapurna Devi Temple in Varanas ahead of Ramayana. See pics

Sai Pallavi is gearing up for her role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of Indian epic Ramayana. Her preparation isn't just physical, but also spiritual. The actor recently visited Annapurna Devi Temple in Varanasi to seek the deity's blessings. (Also Read: Sai Pallavi turned vegetarian for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana? Actor shares angry tweet on ‘fabricated lies’) Sai Pallavi visits Annapoorna Devi Temple in Varanasi.

Sai visits Varanasi

On Monday morning, a fan club of Sai on X shared pictures of the actor seeking blessings at Annapurna Devi Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. She looked radiant in a blue salwar suit and a a matching dupatta. She wore marigold garlands, a tilak on her forehead, and folded her hands before the deity. She was also seen offering prayers with her eyes closed in another picture.

Turning vegetarian?

A couple of weeks ago, Sai firmly dismissed recent rumours claiming she adopted a vegetarian diet for her role as Sita in the much-anticipated film. The reports, which surfaced on various media outlets, suggested that Sai had committed to a strict vegetarian lifestyle until the completion of the film's shoot, even bringing along her personal chef while traveling abroad to ensure her meals were exclusively vegetarian.

She took to X to address these fabricated claims, issuing a strong statement against the false reports. "Most of the time, almost every time, I choose to stay silent when I see baseless rumors, fabricated lies, and incorrect statements being spread – whether with or without motives (God knows). But it's high time I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn't seem to cease, especially around the time of my films' releases, announcements, or cherishable moments of my career!" she wrote in the post.

The actor went on to express her frustration with the media reports, stating that any further circulation of such misleading stories would not go unchallenged. "Next time I see any 'reputed' page or media/individual carrying a cooked-up story in the name of news or gossip, you will hear from me legally! Period!" she added.

The film Ramayana, an ambitious two-part adaptation of the ancient Indian epic, has already garnered significant attention due to its star-studded cast and high-profile production team.

Ranbir Kapoor has been confirmed to play the role of Lord Rama. Yash has also been cast as Ravana. The film is being co-produced by Yash and Namit Malhotra, who has previously worked on Hollywood blockbusters such as Dune and Inception.