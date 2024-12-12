Sai Pallavi turned vegetarian for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana? Actor shares angry tweet on ‘fabricated lies’

Sai Pallavi is all set to play the role of Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Earlier, there were reports that the actor gave up non-vegetarian food for the film. However, she has now slammed those reports and warned of legal action against any further rumours. Sai Pallavi slams reports claiming she turned vegetarian for Ramayana.

Sai Pallavi turned vegetarian?

On Wednesday, Sai Pallavi took to X (formerly Twitter) and penned a long note slamming the news of her turning vegetarian to play the role of Sita in Ramayana. She wrote, "Most of the times, Almost every-time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours/ fabricated lies/ incorrect statements being spread with or without motives(God knows) but it’s high-time that I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn’t seem to cease; especially around the time of my films’ releases/ announcements/ cherish-able moments of my career! Next time I see any “reputed” page or media/ individual carrying a cooked up crappy story in the name of news or gossip then you will hear from me legally! Period!"

Sai Pallavi has always been a vegetarian

This comes after a Tamil daily stated that the actor has given up non-vegetarian food, as she is playing the role of Sita. It further claimed that she travels with her own team of cooks during her trips, who make only vegetarian food for her.

For the unversed, Sai Pallavi has always been a vegetarian. The actor once even stated in an interview, "If you take food, I am forever a vegetarian. I can't see when a life dies. I can't hurt another person and think that it is okay, they deserve it."

Sai Pallavi’s latest and upcoming movies

Sai Pallavi was last seen in the Tamil biographical action film, Amaran. It is an adaptation of the book series India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, which contains a segment based on Mukund. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund Varadarajan, alongside Rahul Bose and Bhuvan Arora. The film became a huge success at the box office. She will now be making her Bollywood debut with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol and Kannada superstar Yash and is scheduled to release in two parts with first part releasing in 2026.