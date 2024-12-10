Sunny Deol confirms being part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, says ‘they are trying to make it like Avatar’

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most-anticipated films of Bollywood. While Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the role of Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi will star as Sita, there were rumours of Sunny Deol playing Hanuman. Now, the actor has finally confirmed being part of the film. Sunny Deol confirms being a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Sunny Deol confirms being a part of Ramayana

In an interview with SCREEN, Sunny Deol confirmed that he is a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana and said, “Ramayana is a long project because they’re trying to make it the way Avatar and Planet of the Apes movies were made. All those technicians are a part of it. The writer and director are very clear about the way it has to be and how the characters should be presented.” However, he didn’t confirm if he will be playing Lord Hanuman in the film.

Sunny Deol says Ramayana will be visually impressive

He further assured that the film will be visually impressive and said, “You will also get to see the special effects that will make you believe that it (the events unfolding) has very genuinely happened rather than making one feel that these are special effects. To be honest, I’m very sure it’s going to be great and I’m sure that everybody will love it.”

During the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Ranbir confirmed completing the shoot of the first part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana and said, “It has two parts. I have finished the shooting of Part 1 and will shoot Part 2 soon. Just to be a part of that story, I am so humbled to essay Ram’s role. It’s a dream for me. It’s a film that has everything. It teaches what Indian culture is about — family dynamics and husband-wife dynamics.” Ravi Dubey also confirmed playing Laxman in the film.

Earlier, A leaked pic of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi from the sets of Ramayana went viral on social media adding to the buzz of the movie. Bankrolled by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is set to release in two parts. While the first part is set for a Diwali 2026 release, the second part will be released in 2027.