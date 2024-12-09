Menu Explore
Ranbir Kapoor reveals how Brahmastra is special for him and Alia Bhatt: 'We started dating, got married, had a baby'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Dec 09, 2024 03:51 PM IST

Talking about Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor said that “certain ideas” have been explored in this film. He added that “it has the potential to really grow more”.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has revealed how Brahmastra mirrors his and Alia Bhatt's journey together in real life. Speaking with Deadline, Ranbir shared that him and Alia started dating during the film's shooting. He added that they got married and had a daughter, Raha Kapoor, by the time the film was released. The actor called Brahmastra "special." (Also Read | Ayan Mukerji reveals release dates of Brahmastra 2 and 3; filmmaker says he will also direct ‘a very special movie’)

Ranbir Kapoor spoke about Brahmastra and Alia Bhatt.
Ranbir on Brahmastra sequels

Ranbir also spoke about the sequels of Brahmastra and "one of my closest friends" director Ayan Mukerji. The actor said, "Well, part two is in, of course, it's in the writing stage right now. Part one was called Shiva, part two is called Dev. We haven't really announced the cast yet; that's something very exciting also. It's directed by one of my closest friends, Ayan. I worked on two films with him before this: Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra. So definitely, it was one of the first few films of that nature, especially for Indian cinema. We have explored, and we've touched upon certain ideas, but it has potential to really really grow more in the coming parts."

Ranbir talks about Alia

When the interviewer asked Ranbir about working in Brahmastra with his "wife", he smiled and said, "yes, Alia". He continued, "We actually met kind of… this is the first film we did together, and we started dating during the film. We got married, and we had a baby by the release of the film, so this whole kind of Brahmastra kind of shows us our journey together. It is special, yeah." When asked if Alia will be in the second part of Brahmastra, Ranbir replied, "of course".

About Brahmastra franchise

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, written and directed by Ayan, released in theatres in September 2022. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. Shah Rukh Khan makes a cameo appearance.

Earlier this year, he shared details about the Brahmastra Trilogy, the Astraverse. Brahmastra Part Two: Dev will release in December 2026, while Brahmastra Part Three will hit the screens in December 2027.

