Ayan Mukerji reveals release dates of Brahmastra 2 and 3; filmmaker says he will also direct ‘a very special movie’

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has shared several new updates with his fans and followers about the sequels of his film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ayan posted a long note in which he also revealed that he has 'a very special movie - to step into and direct'. (Also Read | Ayan Mukerji shares details on Brahmastra parts 2 and 3: 'Pehle achche se likhenge without compromising it') Ayan Mukerji revealed the release dates of Brahmastra 2 and 3.

Ayan's note read, "Hi. The Time has come - for some updates on the Brahmastra Trilogy. the Astraverse. and my Life! After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One... I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three -which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One!"

He also added, "I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra Two and Three! And... I have decided that we are going to make the two films... Together! Allowing them to also release closer together! I have a timeline In place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today!"

Ayan also wrote, "I also have another piece of news to share... The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently - a very special movie - to step into and direct! What the movie Is... More on that when the time is right An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me... one where I will learn. be Inspired and where I will grow! So. I have decided to take It up!! Opening myself up to all the positive energies in this universe so I can do my best and contribute to that one thing that matters most to me - Indian Cinema... Love and Light. Ayan."

Sharing a poster, Ayan gave his fans details of the release dates of the upcoming films. Brahmastra Part Two: Dev will release on December 2006 while Brahmastra Part Three will hit the screens on December 2027. He captioned the post, "The Next Phase (collision symbol and sparkles emojis)."

Recently, speaking with News18, Ayan had spoken about the Brahmastra sequels. He had said, “We will make Brahmastra 2 and 3 together. The truth is we are going to take a little bit of time to write it. I know there’s a lot of anticipation. People want the (second part of the film) film to come out. But pehle achchi tarah se likhenge (first we will write it properly) without compromising it. I think it will be about three years from now before we see Brahmastra 2 on the big screen."

Brahmastra, released in September 2022, was written and directed by Ayan. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. It was produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Ayan Mukerji. It received mixed reviews and yet became the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year with a worldwide gross of ₹431 crore.

