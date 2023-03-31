Ayan Mukerji shares details on Brahmastra parts 2 and 3: 'Pehle achche se likhenge without compromising it'

Director Ayan Mukerji, whose film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva had a theatrical release last year, has spoken about the second and third films of the franchise. In a new interview, Ayan said that the team will write down the film's script properly ‘without compromising it’. He also added that he will make 'Brahmastra 2 and 3 together'. (Also Read | Ayan Mukerji says he reworked ‘bits in Shiva-Isha’s love story’ for Brahmastra's OTT release) Ayan Mukerji has spoken about the second and third parts of Brahmastra.

Brahmastra, released in September 2022, was written and directed by Ayan. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. It was produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Ayan Mukerji. It received mixed reviews and yet became the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year with a worldwide gross of ₹431 crore.

Speaking with News18, Ayan said, “We will make Brahmastra 2 and 3 together. The truth is we are going to take a little bit of time to write it. I know there’s a lot of anticipation. People want the (second part of the film) film to come out. But pehle achchi tarah se likhenge (first we will write it properly) without compromising it. I think it will be about three years from now before we see Brahmastra 2 on the big screen."

Talking about Brahmastra's dialogues, Ayan said, “We did get some mixed reactions. We still did really good numbers. A lot of people accepted our film. It also did well when it came out on streaming (platform). It’s probably the highest grossing Hindi film of 2022. But I still hear that critisism very clearly."

Last year, talking about the film's OTT release, Ayan told Bollywood Hungama, “We continued to work for the digital release. We refined the sound of the film. Pritam dada (the music composer) came in and cleaned up some bits that were not actually there in the cinema release. I went back to the edit and I added a few nips and tucks. Our team has actually been working up till this point to continue on the film.”

He also added, "There were a few places where I felt perhaps I had edited it too sharply," he admitted, adding, “I added some bits in Shiva and Isha’s love story, Isha’s pull towards Shiva, and a couple of dialogues. It's subtle stuff. I believe that it will make the journey of the film a little smoother.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON