Fake A-rated CBFC certificate for Vijay's Jana Nayagan causes confusion amid film's 7-month theatrical delay
H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan was supposed to be released in theatres in January for Pongal. It stars Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol.
On Saturday morning, rumours did the rounds that H Vinoth’s much-delayed film Jana Nayagan has been censored ‘A’ by the CBFC after a 7-month delay. A fake censor certificate was also circulated, claiming the changes that the film certification body had made to the Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde-starrer. However, it was soon revealed that the film had not yet been certified.
Fake A-rated certificate for Jana Nayagan circulates
A fan account posted a ‘censor certificate’ for Jana Nayagan on Saturday, claiming that the film has been censored A by the CBFC. The fake certificate even claimed that the film was 3 hours long and was certified on Friday. The modifications and excisions list included muting cuss words, killing visuals of ‘Collector Shanmugam’, blood splatter, violent scenes and more.
However, once chatter around it intensified, the X (formerly Twitter) account that posted it apologised, writing, “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. The previously shared #JanaNayagan certificate was fake.”
While the production house KVN Productions has not made any public statements, the film is still awaiting CBFC certification. The last few months have seen the team express hope that it will be cleared for release soon. In May, producer Venkat K Narayana had told the press, “As I told, we’re waiting for the certificate to come. I am sure that they’re going to give it anytime soon.”
The 7-month-long delay of Jana Nayagan
When the production house did not receive the CBFC certification days before Jana Nayagan’s January 9 release, they approached the courts. It was revealed that the film was first submitted on December 19, 2025, but they were asked to make changes. When it was resubmitted in January, they claimed to have never heard back. The CBFC claimed in court that it was sent to the revising committee after a member of the examining committee filed a complaint.
The team received no relief from the courts, and Jana Nayagan, touted as Vijay’s final film, has been stuck in limbo ever since. In April, an HD print of the film was leaked online, and numerous people watched it before it was taken down. Numerous arrests were made in the case, including a freelance editor for another film. The film was rumoured to hit screens for the actor-politician’s birthday in June, but that didn’t happen.
Vijay has since contested and won the Tamil Nadu elections, taking charge as the chief minister in May. His Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam party won the cycle of Dravidian parties, which have historically won elections there.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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