Fake A-rated CBFC certificate for Vijay's Jana Nayagan causes confusion amid film's 7-month theatrical delay

However, once chatter around it intensified, the X (formerly Twitter) account that posted it apologised, writing, “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. The previously shared #JanaNayagan certificate was fake.”

A fan account posted a ‘censor certificate’ for Jana Nayagan on Saturday, claiming that the film has been censored A by the CBFC. The fake certificate even claimed that the film was 3 hours long and was certified on Friday. The modifications and excisions list included muting cuss words, killing visuals of ‘Collector Shanmugam’, blood splatter, violent scenes and more.

On Saturday morning, rumours did the rounds that H Vinoth’s much-delayed film Jana Nayagan has been censored ‘A’ by the CBFC after a 7-month delay. A fake censor certificate was also circulated, claiming the changes that the film certification body had made to the Vijay , Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde-starrer. However, it was soon revealed that the film had not yet been certified.

While the production house KVN Productions has not made any public statements, the film is still awaiting CBFC certification. The last few months have seen the team express hope that it will be cleared for release soon. In May, producer Venkat K Narayana had told the press, “As I told, we’re waiting for the certificate to come. I am sure that they’re going to give it anytime soon.”

The 7-month-long delay of Jana Nayagan When the production house did not receive the CBFC certification days before Jana Nayagan’s January 9 release, they approached the courts. It was revealed that the film was first submitted on December 19, 2025, but they were asked to make changes. When it was resubmitted in January, they claimed to have never heard back. The CBFC claimed in court that it was sent to the revising committee after a member of the examining committee filed a complaint.

The team received no relief from the courts, and Jana Nayagan, touted as Vijay’s final film, has been stuck in limbo ever since. In April, an HD print of the film was leaked online, and numerous people watched it before it was taken down. Numerous arrests were made in the case, including a freelance editor for another film. The film was rumoured to hit screens for the actor-politician’s birthday in June, but that didn’t happen.

Vijay has since contested and won the Tamil Nadu elections, taking charge as the chief minister in May. His Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam party won the cycle of Dravidian parties, which have historically won elections there.