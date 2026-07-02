Madras HC denies bail in Vijay's Jana Nayagan leak case; Chennai police say 1.2 crore watched pirated copy illegally

The Madras High Court has refused bail to two men accused in the Jana Nayagan leak case, dealing another blow in the investigation into the piracy of actor-turned-politician, now Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, Vijay's upcoming film. During the hearing, the prosecution told the court that nearly 1.2 crore people had watched the film through illegal pirated copies before it reached theatres. A still of Vijay from Jana Nayagan,

Court refuses bail in Jana Nayagan leak case According to a report by The Hindu, the Madras High Court on July 2 refused to grant bail to S. Rajini and Jayaprakash in connection with the leak of Jana Nayagan. Justice C. Kumarappan was told during the hearing that nearly 1.2 crore people had already watched the uncertified film online before authorities managed to curb its circulation.

The prosecution alleged that the leak was not accidental but part of a planned operation. They alleged that a freelance film editor copied portions of the film onto a hard drive from an editing studio before piecing them together with the help of his two brothers. The completed copy was then uploaded to Google Drive and quickly found its way to piracy websites, including Tamil Rockers, from where it spread widely online.

While rejecting the bail pleas, the court noted the seriousness of the allegations, especially since the leaked version was an uncertified print. The prosecution maintained that the investigation is still at a crucial stage and releasing the accused could hamper further progress.

It also told the court that two of the 21 accused have not yet been arrested and that tracking them is important to uncover the financial trail behind the alleged piracy network. Since only a preliminary charge sheet has been filed so far, investigators argued that granting bail now could lead to evidence being destroyed or witnesses being influenced.

Investigation continues The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing had earlier arrested the main accused, a freelance assistant editor who was working on another film project, for allegedly stealing and circulating the movie.

To prevent the film from spreading further online, Jana Nayagan producer KVN Productions also moved the Madras High Court. The court subsequently passed an interim order directing internet service providers to block websites and platforms illegally streaming or sharing the film.

Amid the controversy, rumours also surfaced that the leak had originated from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The board, however, firmly denied the claims, calling such reports "baseless and misleading." It also clarified that its certification process is protected through a secure Key Delivery Message system.

Who stars in Jana Nayagan and what is it about? Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay in what is being billed as his final film before he steps away from cinema to focus on politics. Vijay plays Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, an honest police officer who is determined to protect both his adopted daughter and the country from a dangerous conspiracy.

Bobby Deol plays the film's main antagonist, a powerful industrialist whose plans put the nation at risk. Pooja Hegde stars as the female lead, Kayal, reuniting with Vijay after Beast. The film also features Mamitha Baiju in a key role, alongside Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain in important supporting roles.