Sanjay Leela Bhansali locks Love & War release date: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal’s film to be out in 2026

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Sep 13, 2024 08:13 PM IST

The project marks the second collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Not much is known about the storyline.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated epic, Love & War, is generating immense buzz, courtesy of its stellar cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. However, fans will have to wait a bit longer to witness the magic on the big screen, as the film's release has been postponed from Christmas 2025 to March 20, 2026. Also read: Alia Bhatt on Love & War: I'm more excited to see Sanjay Leela Bhansali reunite with Ranbir Kapoor after so many years

Alia Bhatt is working with Vicky Kaushal once again after Raazi.
Alia Bhatt is working with Vicky Kaushal once again after Raazi.

Release gets pushed

Earlier, it was announced that Love & War will be released on Christmas 2025. On Friday, it was shared that it will make its way onto the big screen on March 20, 2026. The change was communicated through an official press release.

Now, the release date locks in major holiday dates, including festivals such as Ramzan, Ram Navami, and Gudi Padwa, promising a good opening.

The movie was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, “We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Epic Saga ‘Love & War.’ See You At The Movies Christmas 2025.” It also contained the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, “RANBIR KAPOOR - ALIA BHATT - VICKY KAUSHAL: SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI FINALISES RELEASE DATE… 20 March 2026 is the release date of #SanjayLeelaBhansali’s next film, titled #LoveAndWar... Stars #RanbirKapoor, #AliaBhatt and #VickyKaushal”.

About the film

According to Pinkvilla, the film will go on the floors with Ranbir in the first week of October 2024. Vicky is expected to join by October 10. Meanwhile, Alia will join from the end of December or early January. Storyline of the project is underwraps at the moment.

According to Pinkvilla, the film will go on the floors with Ranbir in the first week of October 2024. Vicky is expected to join by October 10. Meanwhile, Alia will join from the end of December or early January. Storyline of the project is underwraps at the moment.

This project marks the second collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia, after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film. Meanwhile, this is also Ranbir Kapoor's second collaboration with the director. Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut with Saawariya in 2007.

