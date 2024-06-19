Alia Bhatt on Love & War: I'm more excited to see Sanjay Leela Bhansali reunite with Ranbir Kapoor after so many years

What Alia said

“There are so many layers to look forward to that I'm not sure which one to pick. First and foremost, the pleasure and honour of working with Sanjay sir once again. Under his guidance and gaze… you can go anywhere with him. His attention to detail, and his attention to you. I'm, as an audience, so excited to see him and Ranbir collaborate again after so many years. I'm like, ‘Wow, what that’s going to be like!' Then there's me and Vicky (Kaushal) coming together again. Ranbir and Vicky again… they created magic with Sanju. Lot of combinations. But of course, at the end of the day, the trick is to keep your head down and work, and not let the other excitement get in the way. The excitement about the film and the material is most important,” said Alia.

About Love & War

Slated to release in cinemas in 2025, Love & War will reunite Ranbir and Alia after Ayan Mukerji's 2022 fantasy film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. It'll also reunite Alia and Vicky Kaushal after Meghna Gulzar's 2018 coming-of-age spy film Raazi, and Ranbir and Vicky after Rajkumar Hirani's 2018 blockbuster Sanju. Alia will also reunite with Bhansali after their 2022 hit Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ranbir began his career as an Assistant Director with Bhansali on the sets of his 2005 film Black, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. Interestingly, Alia also auditioned for the role of the young protagonist, but eventually, German actor Ayesha Kapur bagged the part. Ranbir then made his debut as an actor in Bhansali's 2007 directorial Saawariya opposite Sonam Kapoor.

Alia will also be seen in Jigra and an untitled YRF Spy Universe film, whereas Ranbir will play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of the Ramayana.