'Shah Rukh Khan was rolling on the floor laughing': Farah Khan recalls hilarious Main Hoon Na stunt mishap

Murali, who played Captain Khan in the film, recalled how Farah, unimpressed with his performance, called him out in front of nearly 250 people on the set, leaving him embarrassed. He said, "On my first day, we were shooting the scene with Suniel Shetty where I welcome him. On the mike, Farah says, 'Murali, what are you doing, darling? What is this Maqbool kind of acting? Itna realistic mat kar. Tu Maqbool karke aa raha hai na?' In front of 250 people." Farah then revealed that she had even asked Naseeruddin Shah to do more "commercial acting".

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently visited actors Murali Sharma and Ashwini Kalsekar's home for her cooking vlog with her cook, Dilip. During the vlog, Farah took a trip down memory lane, recalling several fun incidents from the sets of Main Hoon Na, including a stunt mishap that left Shah Rukh Khan rolling on the floor with laughter.

Farah and Murali then recalled a stunt mishap that left Shah Rukh Khan in splits. Murali said, "I had to fly only till the first floor." Farah added, "At that time, the quality of harnesses wasn't very good and people didn't really know how to use them properly. He just had to get out of the car while hanging onto the door. But Murali and the door both flew up."

Murali continued, "Everyone started laughing. That was my first time on a harness. When Shah Rukh sir came, he was shown the entire shot. He rolled on the floor laughing."

About Main Hoon Na Main Hoon Na is a 2004 Hindi action-comedy directed by Farah Khan in her directorial debut and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan.

The film follows Major Ram Prasad Sharma (Shah Rukh Khan), an Indian Army officer who goes undercover as a college student to protect a general's daughter while also trying to reunite with his estranged half-brother. It emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2004 and was praised for its entertaining screenplay, memorable music by Anu Malik and Farah Khan's direction.