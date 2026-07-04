Delhi govt withdraws WFH arrangement for its employees as West Asia tensions ease
Delhi govt employees were give work-from-home (WFH) arrangement for Wednesdays and Saturdays amid fuel shortage due to West Asia conflict.
The Delhi government has withdrawn the work-from-home (WFH) arrangement for its employees on Wednesdays and Saturdays after the "geopolitical situation has practically normalised", according to the chief minister's office (CMO). Chief minister Rekha Gupta has approved the decision, and the formal order will be issued later on Saturday.
The CMO also said office timings for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) have been revised to 10 am to 6:30 pm, while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will continue with its existing schedule of 8:30 am to 5 pm.
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta in May this year announced a slew of measures, including work-from-home for two days in government offices each week, staggered office timings, and a ban on official foreign travel for the next year.
The measures, part of the city government’s public campaign titled “Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdaan”, came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to conserve fuel and reduce foreign exchange outflow amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.
PM's May 10 appeal
On May 10, PM Modi urged citizens to cut down petrol and diesel consumption, avoid non-essential foreign travel, reduce gold purchases and adopt other fuel-conservation measures.
"As part of the plan, private companies will be advised to allow employees to work from home for two days a week wherever feasible, while government offices will also adopt a similar arrangement. The Labour Department will monitor implementation in the private sector," CM Gupta had said.
Gupta said the government had decided to launch the campaign following the prime minister’s appeal, and that it would include government officials and ministers travelling by metro on Mondays.
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