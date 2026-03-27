Avoid panic buying of petrol and diesel: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday urged people to avoid panic buying of petrol and diesel. He also reassured citizens that there is no need to queue outside LPG agencies, stating that cylinders will continue to be delivered at home as per scheduled bookings. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration of Software Technology Parks of India centre, in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO)

Addressing a large gathering after inaugurating a Software Technology Park in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) area, the chief minister said, “There is no need to stand in line outside gas agencies. Book your LPG cylinder as usual, and it will reach your home. Similarly, visit fuel stations only when required. There is no need for unnecessary queues.”

He cautioned against rumours, stating that certain elements are trying to disturb the state’s atmosphere amid global tensions by spreading misinformation and creating panic. He urged people to exercise restraint and cooperate with the government during this period.

The chief minister noted that earlier a household LPG cylinder would last for about a month, but now many people are rushing to refill within five or six days due to fear triggered by misinformation. He said district administrations have been directed to ensure uninterrupted supply and smooth home delivery of LPG cylinders, as before.

Highlighting the impact of panic-driven behaviour, he said that premature refilling of cylinders is unnecessary and counterproductive. He warned that falling prey to rumours could raise questions about collective responsibility and urged citizens to trust the leadership.

Referring to ongoing global tensions, including the US-Israel vs Iran conflict, the chief minister said that while international developments may have broader implications, India remains stable and secure under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

He appealed to citizens to remain mentally prepared for potential challenges while maintaining calm.

“In times of crisis, standing together with the government is the true spirit of patriotism,” he said, adding that collective discipline and cooperation would ensure stability and continued progress.

The chief minister said that despite global uncertainty, India remains safe and is continuing its development journey.