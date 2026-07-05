Paraguay vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: France face dangerous Paraguay in Round of 16

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Paraguay vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Paraguay face France in Philadelphia.

Paraguay vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Paraguay will hope to cause another major upset at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 as they take on France in the Round of 16 in Philadelphia. France is among the title contenders but will be wary of Paraguay's threat, which knocked out Germany in the Round of 32. But France will hope it is a straightforward affair, with Kylian Mbappe leading the line, supported by Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele. Mbappe is second in the Golden Boot race with six goals. Meanwhile is the top assist provider in this World Cup (5). France has also won each of their last seven Round of 16 matches at the World Cup. They were last eliminated in a 16-team knockout in 1934, losing 3-2 to Austria.

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