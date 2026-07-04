IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: All signs point to a Sooryavanshi debut but anything can happen

Jul 04, 2026 4:50:15 PM IST

IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: “I think he's fitted in very, very well. I think if you follow the boys on Instagram, there's already a lot of photos that have been posted, you know, with him especially.

“And, you know, just the way the guys have welcomed him, I think at the nets as a 15-year-old at the international stage, it can be intimidating. But just the couple of nets we've had, it's been very impressive. And, we're all excited to see how he goes. And when he gets an opportunity, I'm pretty sure he'll be ready. But in terms of coming into the squad and fitting in, it's been very smooth,” Morne Morkel, India bowling coach, added.