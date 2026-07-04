IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: All signs point to a Sooryavanshi debut but anything can happen
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: After the washout in the first game on Wednesday, both teams are ready for another showdown in the five-game series.
- 6 Mins agoJosh Tongue to make his debut today
- 33 Mins agoIt's like going back to old times!
- 45 Mins agoThe only way the teenager can play!
- 1 Hr 7 Mins ago‘Sooryavanshi has fitted in well’
- 1 Hr 9 Mins agoThis is what Morkel said!
- 1 Hr 33 Mins agoHello and welcome to our live coverage!
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Ahead of the second T20I against England at Old Trafford, once again the big question stares fans in the face: will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally make his debut for India? If one goes by what bowling coach Morne Morkel said on the eve of the match, the 15-year-old star will have to wait longer. But since there is so much pressure on the team management to play him, they might succumb to it....Read More
The first T20I at Chester-le-Street had been abandoned due to rain on Wednesday after India put 189/7 on the board. The Indian team is under tremendous pressure to do well in this series after losing to Ireland in the preceding two T20Is.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Josh Tongue to make his debut today
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: The prolific Test bowler is finally being tested for white-ball cricket. Yesterday, England also named him in the ODI squad against India. It will be interesting to see how he copes with the new challenges of a new format. Can he bowl slower deliveries, can he change his lengths as per match situations? Can he keep calm when the batters go after him? All that we will know in a short while.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: It's like going back to old times!
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: India's performance so far in the United Kingdom is reminiscent of how they played back in the day in swinging and seaming conditions in cooler climes. Hopefully, today they will play like the number one T20I team in the world, like the world champions, like back-to-back world champions! New captain Shreyas Iyer must be perplexed. This is not what he would have expected for sure.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I : The only way the teenager can play!
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Someone falls sick at the top of the order! Sooryavanshi will be slotted in and nobody will complain. Otherwise, how he plays today is quite unfathomable. But more than that, if truth be told, India need to win quickly to blow away the negativity that has built around them in recent days, after the 2-0 whitewash by Ireland.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: ‘Sooryavanshi has fitted in well’
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: “I think he's fitted in very, very well. I think if you follow the boys on Instagram, there's already a lot of photos that have been posted, you know, with him especially.
“And, you know, just the way the guys have welcomed him, I think at the nets as a 15-year-old at the international stage, it can be intimidating. But just the couple of nets we've had, it's been very impressive. And, we're all excited to see how he goes. And when he gets an opportunity, I'm pretty sure he'll be ready. But in terms of coming into the squad and fitting in, it's been very smooth,” Morne Morkel, India bowling coach, added.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: This is what Morkel said on the Sooryavanshi clamour!
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: “I think we just need to also respect the fact that we've got the number one batter, or we had our number one batter in T20 cricket, Abhishek Sharma [only recently dethroned by Kishan]. You know, Sanju was the player of the T20 World Cup. He [Samson] had a great IPL. So I think as a coaching staff, it's only fair to show the faith and back your players. Yes, there's a young man knocking on the door, and it's exciting, but I reckon for not just those two players at the top, but for the rest of the group, it's a good sign that we show that we back you guys. It's about putting performances on the board. That is key. But also, if you look at it, we also don't want to think too much and bat other players out of positions,” Morkel said ahead of the second T20I against England on Friday.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage!
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I 2026: It's India vs England in the second T20I at Old Trafford. After the washout in the first game at Chester-le-Street, fans are hoping there is a full game today. Stay tuned. We will bring you all latest updates from the match.