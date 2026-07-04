Prakash Raj questions Pawan Kalyan over activist Prashna Ravan's 5th arrest in days after 4th bail: ‘This is not done’

Questioning both chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan, he said, “What is this drama and wickedness? You arrested him, and the court gave him bail. You arrested him yet again on another case, and the court gave him bail. You did it again, and the court gave him bail. But you arrested him again. What is the court saying? They’re telling you your cases are false. Is this how you govern?” He also alleged that Pawan’s Jana Sainiks are planning to harm Ravan. “Won’t you have respect for the courts too?” he questioned, pointing out that the nation is watching their ‘mistakes’.

On Friday morning, when Ravan was arrested for the fourth time, Prakash took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a video he captioned: “Arrest/ Bail ..Arrest /Bail.. Arrest/Bail.. and arrest again. Isn’t Courts telling you that you are wrong.. Citizens are witnessing your Vindictive politics.. @ncbn @PawanKalyan please stop this #justasking.”

Youtuber and activist Prashna Ravan was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police on June 30 for allegedly making remarks against deputy chief minister and actor Pawan Kalyan and his family. He has since been released on bail four times and was re-arrested for the fifth time on Saturday. Amid this, Prakash Raj questioned Pawan about the arrests.

Later in the day, when Ravan was released on bail and arrested for the fifth time, he wrote, “4 th bail and again fifth arrest .. this is mockery of Court s Peopele are watching @ncbn @PawanKalyan #AndhraPolice #GovernmentofAndhrapradesh .. we are witnessing your arrogance, your frustration and your fear to Voices that question. Our fight will continue #justasking.”

He said in the video he posted, “How low can you go? He took bail four times in four different cases from four different judges who told you your cases were false. Still, you arrested him for the fifth time. You won’t change, people must understand.” Prakash also added, “This won’t stop here. The more you do this, the more people understand. This is not done. People will revolt, people will question, and we will stand for the freedom of expression.”