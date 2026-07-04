Prakash Raj questions Pawan Kalyan over activist Prashna Ravan's 5th arrest in days after 4th bail: ‘This is not done’
Youtuber and activist Prashna Ravan has allgedly been arrested for posting objectionable content on Pawan Kalyan and his family.
Youtuber and activist Prashna Ravan was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police on June 30 for allegedly making remarks against deputy chief minister and actor Pawan Kalyan and his family. He has since been released on bail four times and was re-arrested for the fifth time on Saturday. Amid this, Prakash Raj questioned Pawan about the arrests.
Prakash Raj questions Pawan Kalyan about Ravan’s arrests
On Friday morning, when Ravan was arrested for the fourth time, Prakash took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a video he captioned: “Arrest/ Bail ..Arrest /Bail.. Arrest/Bail.. and arrest again. Isn’t Courts telling you that you are wrong.. Citizens are witnessing your Vindictive politics.. @ncbn @PawanKalyan please stop this #justasking.”
Questioning both chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan, he said, “What is this drama and wickedness? You arrested him, and the court gave him bail. You arrested him yet again on another case, and the court gave him bail. You did it again, and the court gave him bail. But you arrested him again. What is the court saying? They’re telling you your cases are false. Is this how you govern?” He also alleged that Pawan’s Jana Sainiks are planning to harm Ravan. “Won’t you have respect for the courts too?” he questioned, pointing out that the nation is watching their ‘mistakes’.
Later in the day, when Ravan was released on bail and arrested for the fifth time, he wrote, “4 th bail and again fifth arrest .. this is mockery of Court s Peopele are watching @ncbn @PawanKalyan #AndhraPolice #GovernmentofAndhrapradesh .. we are witnessing your arrogance, your frustration and your fear to Voices that question. Our fight will continue #justasking.”
He said in the video he posted, “How low can you go? He took bail four times in four different cases from four different judges who told you your cases were false. Still, you arrested him for the fifth time. You won’t change, people must understand.” Prakash also added, “This won’t stop here. The more you do this, the more people understand. This is not done. People will revolt, people will question, and we will stand for the freedom of expression.”
What did Pawan Kalyan say?
On July 2, Pawan spoke about Ravan’s arrest in a video posted by his Jana Sena Party and said, “Freedom of speech is not absolute or unconditional. It has its own limitations, and it comes with its own legal implications when it violates the rights of others. Article 19, clause 2 of the constitution places reasonable restrictions in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, national security, public order, decency, morality, defamation and preventing incitement to offenses.”
He also added, “You have the right to question us. You have the right to disagree with our decisions. This is democracy, and we welcome it. But abusing someone, issuing death threats, spreading false allegations, targeting women, insulting religious beliefs, attacking someone's dignity or provoking violence are not protected under the constitution. They are criminal offences.” His remarks came as police registered cases against several individuals from Pithapuram and Eluru for allegedly posting objectionable and offensive content against him and his family on social media.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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