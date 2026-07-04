Huma Qureshi says she doesn't look at Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Alpha as competition amid clash with her Baby Do Die Do
This Friday saw two female-led action films, Alpha and Baby Do Die, clash at the box office. Here's what Huma Qureshi said about it.
This Friday saw two female-led action films released in theatres – Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do and Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha. Even as the two have been pitted against each other since their release date announcement, Huma stated that she does not even see Alpha as competition. Here’s why.
Huma Qureshi on Baby Do Die Do clashing with Alpha
Huma spoke to news agency ANI about her film Baby Do Die Do clashing with Alia and Sharvari’s Alpha. She said, “I don't look at Alpha from a sense of being a competition. I think there is space for all kinds of films to be made and to be viewed. We're an independently-made film. I'm not even looking at what else is releasing on that weekend, but just want to find my own audience.”
She then stated that she thinks it’s amazing to see two female-led films clash, adding, “On the other hand, I think it's amazing that here we are, where two female-led films are clashing at the box office. We've already reached there where that's actually a reality, and more power to all of us, and more power to all female-led content. I will always be cheering, not just for my own film, but also for my girlfriends.”
About Baby Do Die Do and Alpha
Baby Do Die Do is directed by Nachiket Samant and is produced by Huma and Saqib Saleem's production house, Saleem Siblings. It is led by Huma with Seema Pahwa, Sikander Kher, Chunky Pandey, and Rachit Singh making up the rest of the cast. In the film, she plays a deaf and mute assassin named Baby KarMarKar, who hears her dead sister’s voice as she commits murders. According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film collected ₹40 lakh in India on its opening day.
Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail in his feature film debut and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It is based on a script written by Soumil Shukla, Shridhar Raghavan and Ishita Moitra and Uday Chopra. Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol star in it. The film also follows an assassin who has grown up in isolation. However, she goes against her mentor when she finds out the truth about her past. The film collected ₹9.25 crore net in India, according to the makers.
With the weekend here, it remains to be seen whether both films see a spike in collections.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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