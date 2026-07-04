Alpha worldwide box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari film beats Mardaani 3, Jigra openings

This is the lowest opening for a YRF spy film so far. However, the numbers have beaten the opening of Alia’s previous film, Jigra, with Vedang Raina, which collected ₹7.46 crore on the opening day. Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 , the third film in her cop franchise, had collected ₹7.30 crore worldwide on its opening day when it was released in January.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Alpha opened with ₹16.10 crore worldwide. It collected a net of ₹9.25 crore in India on its opening day and a gross of ₹11.10 crore. Additionally, the ₹5 crore from overseas brings the film's worldwide total to ₹16.10 crore. In India, Alpha had an occupancy of 20% from 7534 shows.

Alpha worldwide box office collection day 1: Shiv Rawail’s debut film, the latest film from the YRF spy universe, Alpha, took a steady opening at the box office on Friday. The film starring Alia Bhatt , Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor has beaten the openings of some of this year’s releases, including Mardaani 3. It also beat the openings of Alia’s previous film Jigra.

Karan Johar defends Alpha amid trolling Even before the film was released this Friday, Alpha had been trolled online, and that trolling intensified once it was released. Amid this, Karan Johar defended the film, citing its opening as an example. He wrote in a note on his Instagram stories: “When footfalls are a challenge ALPHA takes a solid start! It emphasises many things ... the audience is way above online negativity and they are the true warriors.”

He also added, “.... the stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big screen spectacle is undebatable and that YRF has a continued franchise and an endeavour to create theatrical tentpole experiences that need our applause and not any toxicity! So please relax and celebrate that the cinemas are breathing!!! Go watch ALPHA and stop doom scrolling !!”