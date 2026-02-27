Rani Mukerji says Mardaani 3 proves female-led films' worth when 'box office conversation is around alpha males'

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 is steadily passing milestones at the box office. The crime thriller has now earned ₹50 crore net at the Indian box office and ₹75 crore gross worldwide, according to the makers. ‘Thrilled’ at the milestone, Rani has praised the film and called its earnings proof that women-led films still work in India. Rani Mukerji in a still from Mardaani 3.

Mardaani 3 box office update According to figures shared by Yash Raj Films, the studio behind Mardaani 3, the film has earned ₹50 crore net ( ₹61 crore gross) in India in the four weeks it has spent in theatres. Additionally, the film has made $1.53 million overseas, bringing its worldwide gross earnings to an even ₹75 crore. Trade sources put the film’s domestic earnings at a slightly lower figure of ₹43 crore net ( ₹53 crore gross).

Rani Mukerji on Mardaani 3 YRF states that Mardaani 3 is the highest-grossing film in the franchise. Talking about the film’s box office collections in a statement, Rani says, “I’m deeply grateful that Mardaani 3 has connected with audiences in such a big way. At a time when the box office conversation is slightly centered around ‘alpha male’ characters, this success proves something very powerful - that female-led films also have an audience. I hope the industry has noticed this so that we have more such films made.”

Rani adds that the film’s box office collections are ‘more than numbers’, proving that women-led films can compete with hero-led releases. She says, “This milestone is much bigger than numbers. It sends a message to the industry that content with purpose, anchored by a strong female protagonist, can stand shoulder to shoulder with hero-driven films, and it tells filmmakers that investing in female-led stories is not a risk - it’s an opportunity.”

Mardaani has been a successful franchise with Rani Mukerji playing a hard-nosed cop. Her portrayal has elicited comparisons with other fictional police officers in Indian cinema, and Mardaani has often been called - by fans - as the ‘female’ Singham in reference to the successful franchise led by Ajay Devgn. Without mentioning any specific comparison, Rani adds, “Shivani Shivaji Roy was not written as a ‘female version’ of anything. She is simply a hero - defined by integrity, courage and empathy. She is equal to her male counterparts. The fact that audiences have embraced her story so strongly shows that people are ready for narratives where a woman leads not just emotionally, but commercially.”

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 3 also stars Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad, Jisshu Sengupta, Prajesh Kashyap, and Indraneel Bhattacharya.