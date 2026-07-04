Celina Jaitly says Preity Zinta ‘stood like a rock’ in her darkest phase amid legal battle with estranged husband

Actor Celina Jaitly has reflected on one of the darkest phases of her life, revealing how actor Preity Zinta supported her through her marital troubles, the legal fight that followed and the emotional process of putting her life back together. Speaking about the difficult period after returning to India, Celina Jaitly recalled that she had nowhere to stay and had to rely on the support of a handful of close friends. Celina Jaitly reveals how Preity Zinta supported her amid painful split and legal battle.

Preity Zinta became her biggest support In an interview with India Today, she shared, "When I came back to India, I didn't have my own house. I stayed in a hotel for 10 days in a hotel owned by a friend whom I asked to give me a discount. I stayed till I could go to court and get an injunction to enter my own house. With no parents and my brother not there, I found comfort in 1-2 friends remaining."

Celina said a few people stepped in to help her through that challenging time, including her director, producer and some of her late father's colleagues. However, she credited Preity Zinta as her greatest source of strength. "Above all, Preity Zinta. That woman stood like a rock. She is the only one who understood how broken I was. Thanks to her, I went to Maa Baglamukhi temple in Dharamsala and Ujjain. When I went to Ujjain, I realised returning to my Sanatana dharma and my roots is my true calling," she added.

‘It’s like I am living in a script that I did not sign up for’ Celina Jaitly also spoke about the personal tragedies that have shaped her life over the years. From losing both her parents and one of her twin sons to living with the pain of her brother being in prison, she said the weight of it all has often been difficult to carry. Reflecting on everything she has been through, she stated that she felt like she was ‘living in a script that I did not sign up for.’

Fighting back tears, the actor shared that there are nights when she wakes up feeling completely exhausted by everything life has thrown at her and wonders how much more she can take. But somehow, she says, she finds the strength to pull herself together, accept what she cannot change and face a new day.

Legal notices from Peter Haag and his family Celina is also dealing with an ongoing legal dispute. Mumbai-based law firm Semwal & Co. confirmed that her estranged husband, Peter Haag, and his father, DI Wolfgang J Haag, have sent separate legal notices to the actor. The notices accuse Celina of making defamatory statements through interviews and social media during the ongoing divorce and child custody proceedings. The family has denied all allegations of abuse, harassment and intimidation, and objected to the repeated public discussion about the couple's three children. They have demanded that the alleged defamatory content be removed, sought a public apology and warned of civil and criminal action if their demands are not met.

Even the Mumbai Police had reportedly registered an FIR against Peter on the basis of Celina's complaint. She has also initiated proceedings under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, and reportedly sought maintenance and compensation. Celina has alleged that she has been denied access to their children despite a joint custody arrangement.

Celina and Peter married in 2010. They have three children after losing one of their twins to a heart condition in 2017. Their divorce and child custody proceedings are currently underway in Austria.

A comeback with sister Nivedita Celina is set to return to Hindi cinema with Sister Nivedita, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. Calling it a special project, she told HT City, “Working with a visionary filmmaker like Ram is unlike any other acting experience for me. With directors of his calibre, you don't merely perform a character, you surrender yourself to becoming the soul of that era.”

The film is based on the life of Sister Nivedita, born Margaret Noble, who became one of Swami Vivekananda's most devoted disciples and is remembered for her work in education and women's empowerment.