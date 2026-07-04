Exclusive| Celina Jaitly on playing Sister Nibedita in biopic: Find her courage inspiring, given my own personal agonies

Actor Celina Jaitly is set to be back on the big screen in a full-fledged role. We have learnt that she will step into the shoes of Sister Nibedita in a biopic directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. Speaking to HT City exclusively, she calls it "one of the most deeply personal journeys" of her career.

Celina as Sister Nivedita

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“Working with a visionary filmmaker like Ram is unlike any other acting experience for me. With directors of his calibre, you don't merely perform a character, you surrender yourself to becoming the soul of that era,” she says.

Sister Nibedita, born Margaret Noble in Ireland in 1867, was given the name ‘Nivedita’ by Swami Vivekananda in 1898. She had first met him in London in 1895, and travelled to India later, becoming his disciple. She is remembered for her social work, apart from championing women empowerment.

Also read: Celina Jaitly pens emotional note after Delhi HC hearing about her brother detained in UAE: ‘It’s been 15 months…’

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{{^usCountry}} Celina further reveals that her connection with Sister Nivedita began long before she ever imagined playing the iconic spiritual disciple of Swami Vivekananda on screen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Celina further reveals that her connection with Sister Nivedita began long before she ever imagined playing the iconic spiritual disciple of Swami Vivekananda on screen. {{/usCountry}}

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“My father was posted in Binaguri in West Bengal. My parents and I would often travel to Darjeeling with military convoys, and one of the places where we often stopped was Roy Villa, where Sister Nivedita spent her last days. My parents would walk around the grounds, and even military convoys would pause there to take in the breathtaking energy and view of Roy Villa. Looking back, I realise something about the place always moved me,” she recalls.

It was her mother who first introduced the actor to Sister Nivedita's life and legacy, “I had no idea that one day, far in the future, I would be the chosen one. I now feel perhaps it was Sister Nivedita herself calling this young girl who studied in Kendriya Vidyalaya.”

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Reflecting on her own journey, the actor continues, “Life has a remarkable way of connecting dots which only make sense later. After spending 15 years in Europe, coming to India, back to my roots, Sanatan Dharma, rediscovering myself not just as an actor but also as a human being… there is a beautiful saying that resonates deeply with me: Maa Kali doesn't break you to punish you, she breaks you so she can make you whole again.”

Portraying Sister Nivedita feels “less like a role and more like answering a calling” for her.

Sharing what inspires her most about the historical figure, Celina says, “What moves me most about Sister Nivedita is that she was not born in India, yet she chose India in every fiber of her being. She dedicated herself completely to a civilisation, its people, its spiritual philosophy, and above all, its mission. She merely didn't admire India, she lived for India.”

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"As a woman, I find her courage deeply inspiring, even given my own personal agonies that I have been navigating recently. She championed women's education, worked tirelessly during epidemics, championed scientific thought, and believed empowering women was essential to building a powerful nation," she concluded.