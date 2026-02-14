Quote of the Day by Swami Vivekananda: ‘Take up one idea, make that one idea your life, think of it, dream of it…’

Today’s quote comes from Swami Vivekananda, the legendary Indian monk, philosopher, and spiritual leader whose teachings continue to inspire generations. Vivekananda emphasised the power of total focus and discipline in achieving extraordinary outcomes, whether in personal growth, spiritual development, or worldly pursuits. Born on January 12, 1863, Vivekananda’s life was a testament to how immersing fully in a single idea can lead to extraordinary impact. (Also read: Quote of the day by Thomas A. Edison: ‘Genius is one percent inspiration and ninety-nine percent perspiration’ ) Vivekananda's teachings advocate for total immersion in a single idea as the path to success.

What Vivekananda’s quote means In The Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda, Vol. 1, he said:

“Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life, think of it, dream of it, live on that idea. Let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body, be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success, and this is the way great spiritual giants are produced.”

His insight highlights that real success does not come from dividing your energy across multiple ambitions. True achievement comes when every thought, action, and effort is concentrated on one clear purpose. By immersing yourself fully in one goal, distractions fade, perseverance grows, and extraordinary results are produced.