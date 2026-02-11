Quote of the day by Thomas A. Edison: ‘Genius is one percent inspiration and ninety-nine percent perspiration’
Edison’s words remind us that true success comes not from sudden flashes of brilliance but from consistent effort, persistence, and unwavering dedication.
Today’s quote of the day is by Thomas A. Edison, the legendary inventor and entrepreneur whose innovations shaped modern life. Known for his inventions like the light bulb, phonograph, and motion picture camera, Edison’s career was a testament to perseverance, experimentation, and the power of hard work.
Born on February 11, 1847, today marks Thomas Edison’s 179th birth anniversary. Let’s take a look at his words, reminding us that hard work and persistence define true genius. (Also read: Quote of the day by Beyoncé: ‘The world will see you the way you see you, and treat you the way you treat yourself’ )
What Edison’s quote means
In a 1903 interview with Harper’s Monthly, Edison said, “Genius is one percent inspiration and ninety-nine percent perspiration.”
Edison’s insight highlights that ideas alone are rarely enough; their value comes from the determination and labour invested in bringing them to life. True innovation, according to Edison, requires repeated effort, problem-solving, and the willingness to fail and try again. This philosophy encourages anyone striving for success, whether in science, art, business, or daily life, to embrace hard work as the foundation of achievement.
By focusing on diligence and perseverance, individuals can transform small sparks of creativity into meaningful, tangible outcomes. Edison’s words also remind us that patience, discipline, and sustained effort are what separate ideas from accomplishments.
Why this quote is relevant today
In a world often obsessed with instant success and viral breakthroughs, Edison’s principle is a grounding truth: consistent effort outweighs fleeting inspiration. Whether you’re building a career, launching a project, or learning a new skill, dedication, persistence, and hard work are what drive real progress.
Edison’s words continue to serve as a call to action for dreamers, innovators, and creators alike: cultivate discipline, embrace challenges, and remember that the sweat put in today becomes the triumph of tomorrow.
(Also read: Quote of the day by Amitabh Bachchan: ‘I like to feel the butterflies in the stomach, it keeps the creative fire alive’ )
More about Thomas A. Edison
Thomas Alva Edison was a pioneering American inventor and entrepreneur. He created numerous devices across fields like electric power, sound recording, and motion pictures. His inventions, including the phonograph, the motion picture camera, and early electric light bulbs, profoundly shaped the modern industrial world.
Edison was among the first to apply organised scientific methods and collaborative teamwork to invention, working closely with researchers and staff. He also founded the world’s first industrial research laboratory.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. She writes about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles to wellness routines. She loves having candid conversations with celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities on fitness, beauty, and everything fun in between. With a sharp eye for trends and a strong love for storytelling, she adds a thoughtful and personal touch to everything she writes. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book or trekking in the mountains.Read More