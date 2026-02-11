Quote of the day by Thomas A. Edison: ‘Genius is one percent inspiration and ninety-nine percent perspiration’

Today’s quote of the day is by Thomas A. Edison, the legendary inventor and entrepreneur whose innovations shaped modern life. Known for his inventions like the light bulb, phonograph, and motion picture camera, Edison’s career was a testament to perseverance, experimentation, and the power of hard work. Thomas Edison's birthday serves as a reminder of the importance of dedication and hard work. (Pic credit: Britannica)

Born on February 11, 1847, today marks Thomas Edison's 179th birth anniversary. Let's take a look at his words, reminding us that hard work and persistence define true genius.

What Edison’s quote means In a 1903 interview with Harper’s Monthly, Edison said, “Genius is one percent inspiration and ninety-nine percent perspiration.”

Edison’s insight highlights that ideas alone are rarely enough; their value comes from the determination and labour invested in bringing them to life. True innovation, according to Edison, requires repeated effort, problem-solving, and the willingness to fail and try again. This philosophy encourages anyone striving for success, whether in science, art, business, or daily life, to embrace hard work as the foundation of achievement.

By focusing on diligence and perseverance, individuals can transform small sparks of creativity into meaningful, tangible outcomes. Edison’s words also remind us that patience, discipline, and sustained effort are what separate ideas from accomplishments.